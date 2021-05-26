Santana Equipment Promoting Within the Company

Press Releases Santana Equipment Trading Company Press Release

Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, has promoted Sunny Ruiz from Administrator to Office Manager.

Santana Equipment Headquarters (North Chicago) has been growing at a consistent rate since opening its doors over 20 years ago. As the company has grown and expanded the need for more leadership has been recognized by the owners. “We see the shifts happening in the heavy equipment industry, and we want to make sure we have our company well-staffed to handle our growing customer base,” said company owner Eric Davidson. Instead of looking and posting for an office manger on external sites, Santana Equipment decided to give the opportunity to a dedicated employee who has put time and commitment into the company.



Company President Nate Service stated, “We are incredibly happy to announce Sunny Ruiz as our new Office Manager for the Chicago Headquarters. She has put in the work and deserves this opportunity.” With current hiring conditions being so volatile looking inward makes more sense then ever. Why look Elsewhere when you have someone trained and experienced waiting in the wings? “I am so appreciative of the opportunity to run the office here in North Chicago,” said Sunny Ruiz, “This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to the challenge.”



For more information about Santana Equipment, visit santanaequipment.com or call 847-775-7400



About Santana Equipment Trading Company

