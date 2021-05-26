SMi’s 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Virtual Conference to Take Place in 2 Weeks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration closes in less than two weeks for the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, taking place virtually on June 8th and 9th 2021

Arlington, VA, May 26, 2021 --(



Future Soldier Technology USA is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with service providers and military and government end-users from North America to discuss updates on future soldier programmes and listen to exclusive expert led presentations based on operational case studies and research.



Interested parties can register at US$499 for all military and government personnel except US DoD who can attend for free and US$999 for commercial organizations at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5



This year’s conference will feature over 25 highly anticipated expert speakers of which include:

• Major General Anthony Potts, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Brigadier General Arthur Pasagian, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, USMC

• Colonel Troy Denomy, PM Close Combat Squad and IVAS, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Maneuver and Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Mr Travis Thompson, Deputy Director, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

• Colonel Scott J. Madore, Project Manager Soldier Lethality, PEO Soldier

• Colonel Garth Winterle, Project Manager, Tactical Radios, PEO C3T, US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Vince Morris, PM Ground Soldier Systems, Close Combat Squad/Ground Soldier Systems, US Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Kennedy, Chief of Lethality Branch, Soldier Requirements Division M-CDID, US Army Armor School

• Lieutenant Colonel Andrew J. Konicki, Program Manager, Infantry Combat Equipment MARCORSYSCOM, USMC

• Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Offi cer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ

• Mr. Chris Woodburn, Deputy Branch Head, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division - Fires and Maneuver, CDD, CD&I, USMC

• Lieutenant Colonel Michael Percy, Director Land Requirements 5 (Soldier Systems), Canadian Armed Forces

• Major Magnus Halberg, Chairman, NATO Land Capability Group Dismounted Soldier Systems

• Dr. Robb Wilcox, S&T Lead Human Systems Performance, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Soldier Center, US Army



Other key highlights of the conference include 4 industry sponsors & exhibitors, 2 keynote opening presentations from US ARMY & UMSC and over 5 hours of networking.



This is an essential event for those wanting to network at the world’s biggest meeting of soldier modernization specialists from across NATO-aligned defence forces. Interested parties are advised to register soon on the event website to guarantee a place at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5.

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS

Sponsors: Axon, Domo Tactical Communications and REDCOM



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries please contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA

June 8-9, 2021

Virtual Event: Online Access Only

http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5

#futuresoldierusa



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5



