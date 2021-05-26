

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin Welcomes Litigation Attorney Robert White





White brings over a decade of experience to the firm, working at both the statewide and local levels. He enjoys the challenge of navigating difficult liability lawsuits and invests himself to uncover every detail to effectively present the best possible defense. In 2021, Best Lawyers in America named Robert as “One to Watch,” noting his work in construction litigation. Robert Shearman, chair of the Tort and Insurance Department, shares:



“Many of our lawyers have worked on cases with Robert in the past and have a great deal of respect for him personally and professionally. We know Robert will hit the ground running and be a valuable asset to our clients and our litigation team.”



White, a former sports writer, grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and remains a passionate Crimson Tide football fan. He is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Sigma Pi Fraternity.



White received his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and his J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law. He may be reached at robert.white@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1345.



Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on White or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Robert V. White has joined the firm as an associate in the Tort and Insurance Litigation Department. His niche is representing insureds involved in motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and construction defect matters. He is admitted to practice in Florida and Alabama.White brings over a decade of experience to the firm, working at both the statewide and local levels. He enjoys the challenge of navigating difficult liability lawsuits and invests himself to uncover every detail to effectively present the best possible defense. In 2021, Best Lawyers in America named Robert as “One to Watch,” noting his work in construction litigation. Robert Shearman, chair of the Tort and Insurance Department, shares:“Many of our lawyers have worked on cases with Robert in the past and have a great deal of respect for him personally and professionally. We know Robert will hit the ground running and be a valuable asset to our clients and our litigation team.”White, a former sports writer, grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and remains a passionate Crimson Tide football fan. He is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Sigma Pi Fraternity.White received his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and his J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law. He may be reached at robert.white@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1345.Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on White or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.