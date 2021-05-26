CareAdvisors Announces New Quarterly Newsletter

Press Releases CareAdvisors Press Release

CareAdvisors, a Chicago-based healthcare technology firm, has launched the inaugural issue of its quarterly Healthy Together newsletter.

Chicago, IL, May 26, 2021 --(



“We are providing our readers with information on the latest products we are developing for hospitals, health systems, health plans, federally qualified health centers and community-based organizations,” said CareAdvisors Chief Executive Officer Chris Gay. “The publication also offers details on collaborations underway, including virtual events that bring healthcare leaders together to discuss challenges and solutions to accessing social services.”



Those interested in receiving the email newsletter can subscribe on the company website's home page.



About CareAdvisors



Maureen Daugherty

708-363-7300



care-advisors.com



