CareAdvisors Announces New Quarterly Newsletter


CareAdvisors, a Chicago-based healthcare technology firm, has launched the inaugural issue of its quarterly Healthy Together newsletter.

Chicago, IL, May 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver relevant content on value-based social care to healthcare industry professionals, CareAdvisors, a Chicago-based healthcare technology firm, has launched the inaugural issue of its quarterly newsletter. The first issue of the “Healthy Together” email newsletter was distributed in May 2021 and can also be found on the company’s website: care-advisors.com.

“We are providing our readers with information on the latest products we are developing for hospitals, health systems, health plans, federally qualified health centers and community-based organizations,” said CareAdvisors Chief Executive Officer Chris Gay. “The publication also offers details on collaborations underway, including virtual events that bring healthcare leaders together to discuss challenges and solutions to accessing social services.”

Those interested in receiving the email newsletter can subscribe on the company website's home page.

About CareAdvisors

CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found at care-advisors.com.
