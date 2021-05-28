Kitch and Gzooh Kitchens Team Up to Build Virtual Branded Restaurants

Press Releases Kitch Press Release

The companies are pairing up to build new digital storefronts for restaurants in the United States and Canada.

New York, NY, May 28, 2021 --(



“We’re excited to bring virtual branding opportunities to budding restauranteurs and new food concepts,” says Aaron Nevin, COO of Kitch. “Together with Gzooh Kitchens, we’re helping new business pursuits thrive across North America.”



Gzooh Kitchens offers virtual kitchen concepts and brands that enable food entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to launch their virtual kitchen with minimal effort and resources. With 20+ virtual kitchen brands, Gzooh Kitchens help food businesses expand by selling several international food concepts from a single kitchen.



“Gzooh Kitchens is equally excited to collaborate with Kitch to expand the diverse virtual kitchen brands across North America,” says Guru Singh, Gzooh Kitchens CEO. “Joining hands with the powerful food-tech startup Kitch, we are all set to disrupt the food industry while harnessing the power of data analytics and offering unmatched food quality and bringing environment sustainability at the same time.”



This new partnership will expand Kitch and Gzooh Kitchens’s geography, bringing virtual branding services to new locales across North America. Interested parties can sign up through Kitch.



Kitch is a marketplace connecting food producers with unused commercial kitchens. The Kitch platform allows asset holders to monetize their space to host ghost kitchens, caterers, pop-up restaurants, and much more. For more information, go to UseKitch.com or follow @usekitch on Twitter.



Gzooh Kitchens is a virtual restaurant service operating in Edmonton and Calgary. Gzooh Kitchens offers virtual kitchen concepts and brands for budding restauranteurs and new food concepts.



Sarah Ribeiro, sarah@usekitch.com



New York, NY, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kitch is announcing a new partnership with Alberta-based Gzooh Kitchens to help them launch virtual brands across North America. The Kitch marketplace enables food operators to host ghost kitchens and innovative food concepts in unused commercial kitchen space. Kitch has enabled many concepts to expand and has birthed virtual kitchen concepts like NYC's City Dumpling.

"We're excited to bring virtual branding opportunities to budding restauranteurs and new food concepts," says Aaron Nevin, COO of Kitch. "Together with Gzooh Kitchens, we're helping new business pursuits thrive across North America."

Gzooh Kitchens offers virtual kitchen concepts and brands that enable food entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to launch their virtual kitchen with minimal effort and resources. With 20+ virtual kitchen brands, Gzooh Kitchens help food businesses expand by selling several international food concepts from a single kitchen.

"Gzooh Kitchens is equally excited to collaborate with Kitch to expand the diverse virtual kitchen brands across North America," says Guru Singh, Gzooh Kitchens CEO. "Joining hands with the powerful food-tech startup Kitch, we are all set to disrupt the food industry while harnessing the power of data analytics and offering unmatched food quality and bringing environment sustainability at the same time."

This new partnership will expand Kitch and Gzooh Kitchens's geography, bringing virtual branding services to new locales across North America. Interested parties can sign up through Kitch.

About Kitch:
Kitch is a marketplace connecting food producers with unused commercial kitchens. The Kitch platform allows asset holders to monetize their space to host ghost kitchens, caterers, pop-up restaurants, and much more. For more information, go to UseKitch.com or follow @usekitch on Twitter.

About Gzooh:
Gzooh Kitchens is a virtual restaurant service operating in Edmonton and Calgary. Gzooh Kitchens offers virtual kitchen concepts and brands for budding restauranteurs and new food concepts.

Contact Information
Kitch
Sarah Ribeiro
sarah@usekitch.com
617-634-2344
usekitch.com/

Gzooh
Kirti Khannah
gzoohkitchens@gmail.com

