Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets – Alternative Aviation Finance

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets – has introduced its “Private Aviation Financing” Program.

“We have partnered with some of the leading investment banks in this industry that are currently deploying both debt and equity capital into the aviation markets, both through public financing transactions and private financing transactions. Banks have historically been critical capital sources for the aviation industry, but with banks being constrained by tighter capital requirements, which is limiting their ability to lend the large amounts of capital necessary to financing the purchase of aircraft, private financiers will begin to eat up market share.”



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



