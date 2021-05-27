Insurtech Startup Bdeo Launches New Product to Automate Property Insurance Claims with Visual Intelligence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bdeo Press Release

Insurtech startup Bdeo launches into the property insurance market across Europe and Latin America, helping insurance providers assess claims remotely, cut claims processing times, and reduce fraud using AI.

Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2021 --(



Introducing Bdeo for Property Insurance Claims Automation



Bdeo transforms traditional property insurer operations by simplifying the claims management process and improving the digital experience for policyholders. With Bdeo's Visual Intelligence technology and advanced computer vision algorithms, insurance providers can identify the cause of a customer's claim at an earlier stage, improve resource management, and reduce the number of people needed to process a claim by half. Property insurers can reduce the time required to send claims assessors or maintenance specialists to the customer’s property to fix damage, resulting in a 50% time savings for the customer as well.



“How insurers manage a property insurance claim is one of the most sensitive touch points in terms of customer loyalty. We want to help companies reduce the time between the notification of a claim and its resolution. Our goal is to provide a technological solution that allows companies to automate processes, be more efficient, and improve customer expectations," explains Ana Asuero, Chief Product Officer at Bdeo.



This new Bdeo product comes after months of development. In addition to fixing inefficiencies in the most common property insurance claims processes, Bdeo intends to be a solution at times of high demand, such as droughts or storms. During these times, mobility is often reduced, yet property owners demand more from insurers. Bdeo offers the technology to process claims quickly and remotely, resulting in greater policyholder satisfaction at critical moments.



Bdeo is on a mission to become the leading solution in Visual Intelligence for both the auto and property insurance industries. With a presence in Europe and Latin America, the company plans to continue growing its team and expanding into new markets.



Bdeo Rebranding and New Website



A new brand identity reinforces Bdeo's latest product launch. Automation, innovation, and trust are the three values at the core of Bdeo’s new image and commitment to transform the insurance industry through its proprietary Visual Intelligence technology, a goal that the company has pursued since its founding in 2017.



"We want to make Bdeo a leader in Visual Intelligence, a technology capable of transforming the property and auto insurance sectors. We know that it is important to have a strong brand identity that reflects our mission and values to achieve this goal, and that is what we have managed to convey with our rebranding which places automation, innovation, and trust front-and-center," said Julio Pernía, CEO of Bdeo.



About Bdeo



In less than three years, Bdeo has established a fast-growing presence in Europe and Latin America, providing its solution to leading insurance companies in these markets.



Bdeo was listed as a Gartner “Cool Vendor'' in the insurance industry in 2020, joining an exclusive list of companies that, according to Gartner, provide the most innovative and transformative technology in the market. In November 2020, Bdeo was recognised by Fintech Global for the second consecutive year as one of the 100 leading companies in the InsurTech space transforming the global insurance industry, generating cost savings, and creating efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.



Bdeo has offices in Spain and Mexico and is looking for the best talent to continue transforming the insurance industry.



Contact



marketing@bdeo.io

+34 910 888 180

Asier Lozano

+34 910 888 180



https://bdeo.io



