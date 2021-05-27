Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: EMKA Hygienic Locking Systems for Food Industry and Medical Engineering

Coventry, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --(



A good example is the EMKA hygiene quarter-turn lock which meets the design specifications of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) and the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG) for EL Class I AUX. Because EHEDG is involved in a worldwide exchange with American organisations such as NSF and 3-A, this provides international authority for most applications.



In addition to their newly developed and enhanced locking solutions, the product portfolio is complemented with innovative locking systems, special hinges, gasket profiles, stainless steel bow-type handle and custom solutions to customer requirements.



The EMKA guidance notes point to their quarter-turn compression lock which can be specified as standard to IP69K on request and is designed to be intrinsically vibration-proof. This is matched with FDA-compliant seals made of silicone or NBR. The compounds used are compliant with the requirements of FDA 21 CFR 177.2600. For enhanced sealing and ease of installation frames and rings can be provided with butt and corner joints glued, film vulcanised or created by injection moulding with formed corners/ends.



The guidance section then introduces EMKA's electronic locking solutions which are all located inside the door and are therefore protected against moisture and dampness. External cleaning is simplified, because where before there was a visible lock - with the electronic locking "ePush Lock" and the "single point latch" from EMKA only a smooth surface is visible. Coventry, United Kingdom, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- EMKA have extended their online Guidance notes for locks, handles, hinges and gaskets into the specialist areas of Food and Medical/Pharmaceuticals where hardware has to offer a high degree of sealing to cope with high-pressure wash-down cycles. The products covered all display detailed attention to the requirements of maintaining laboratory-style working conditions in large scale production situations, starting with smooth designs to prevent build-up of organic material and to facilitate easy cleaning. These designs are generically executed in stainless steel with a mirror finish to prevent the build-up of biological waste.A good example is the EMKA hygiene quarter-turn lock which meets the design specifications of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) and the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG) for EL Class I AUX. Because EHEDG is involved in a worldwide exchange with American organisations such as NSF and 3-A, this provides international authority for most applications.In addition to their newly developed and enhanced locking solutions, the product portfolio is complemented with innovative locking systems, special hinges, gasket profiles, stainless steel bow-type handle and custom solutions to customer requirements.The EMKA guidance notes point to their quarter-turn compression lock which can be specified as standard to IP69K on request and is designed to be intrinsically vibration-proof. This is matched with FDA-compliant seals made of silicone or NBR. The compounds used are compliant with the requirements of FDA 21 CFR 177.2600. For enhanced sealing and ease of installation frames and rings can be provided with butt and corner joints glued, film vulcanised or created by injection moulding with formed corners/ends.The guidance section then introduces EMKA's electronic locking solutions which are all located inside the door and are therefore protected against moisture and dampness. External cleaning is simplified, because where before there was a visible lock - with the electronic locking "ePush Lock" and the "single point latch" from EMKA only a smooth surface is visible. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emka.com/uk_en/sectors/clean-and-hygienic-working-areas/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.