IBEX IT Business Experts Named 2021 Georgia Fast 40 by ACG Atlanta

Honoree to be Recognized as One of Georgia’s 40 Fastest Growing Middle Market Companies at June Celebration.

Sandy Springs, GA, May 27, 2021 --



“IBEX is super excited to be recognized as an honoree of the Georgia Fast 40! It’s a testament to our teams’ hard work and efforts over the past few years,” said Tracey Grace, Chief Executive Officer of IBEX.



The 2021 Georgia Fast 40 honorees consist of private companies from a variety of industries, headquartered in Georgia, who have shown three years of thriving revenue and significant employment growth. Their strength and growth continued even during a difficult business climate due to the pandemic.



“COVID was a tough year, not just because of business disruption but because our team was impacted. Some of our team lost family members and experienced hardships from being isolated. We had to band together and take care of one another. Not only did we survive, but we thrived,” Grace said.



According to Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors, the 40 top companies awarded the honor represent more than 6,600 new jobs and nearly $2.4 billion in revenue growth over the last three years.



https://www.acg.org/sites/files/2021-05/ACG%202021%20Georgia%20Fast%2040%20Honorees%20FINAL.pdf



This is not the first time that IBEX has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. They were listed three years in a row in Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of: Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2018, 2019 and 2020. (https://ibexexperts.com/inc-magazine-unveils-its-annual-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-the-inc-5000/). The ranking was specific to independent, small businesses and was based on a three-year revenue growth with a qualifier of over $2 million revenue. IBEX IT Business Experts also won the American Express “On The Rise” Contractor Of The Year Award in 2016.



About IBEX IT Business Experts:

Shavonne Reed

(770) 241-9823



ibexexperts.com/



