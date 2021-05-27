A2 Hosting: Web Hosting’s Small Business Champion Continues Supportive Actions with Customer Spotlights and Discounts

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A2 Hosting Press Release

A2 Hosting Celebrates Small Businesses Globally with Lowest Prices of the Season

Ann Arbor, MI, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2021, it's more important than ever for small businesses to get online and improve their digital presence and they need performance and speed without the price tag. A2 Hosting has been running Small Business Month activities throughout all of May, creating business guides, highlighting small businesses around the globe through case studies, and hosting a sale with the lowest prices of the season.

"We wanted to take this month to shine a light on some of our customers and their achievements this last year," said Bryan Muthig, CEO. "We take pride in watching our customers make such positive advancements and we're proud to share how special they are with the world." A2 Hosting interviewed a variety of small businesses including Pyrenees Cycling Company from France, children's author and entrepreneur Katie Davis from Connecticut, architect firm GMH by Design from Colorado, and music producer and e-commerce wiz Gemtracks.com from Australia.

"It was amazing to see people getting on the internet and making the most of their digital presence this last year," Muthig continued. "One of the greatest things about running a hosting company is the ability to help people find more exposure online and create new lead generation paths as their businesses grow and expand."

To wrap up Small Business Month, A2 Hosting is offering support and affordable resources to those who need them. They announced their biggest sale of the year over the weekend discounting all hosting plans. With prices as low as $1.99 on their most popular shared hosting plans and sales prices up to 82% off, they are setting an aggressive pace moving into Memorial Day Weekend.

"Small Businesses are so important and we're trying to do everything we can to give them the prices and plans they need to flourish," commented Bryan Muthing, CEO. "Everything we do is with the intention to help our customers thrive online, so offering up a sale to celebrate our SMB's was a great way for us to show our appreciation and give back to our digital community." A2 Hosting is committed to continuing to champion small businesses worldwide.

About A2 Hosting

Recently awarded Best Cheap Dedicated Web Hosting by Digital.com, A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting services provider located in Ann Arbor, MI. The company delivers ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from its Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as web development agencies worldwide. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2's Turbo Performance server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing solutions.

