Medical Billing Pioneer IntelliRCM Names IMS Preferred EHR

Medical Revenue Cycle Management provider IntelliRCM has partnered with Meditab Software, naming the Intelligent Medical Software EHR system (IMS) the preferred EHR for their clients.

Sacramento, CA, May 27, 2021 --



Specializing in Revenue Cycle Management for solo and group practices, HMOs, ambulatory care, nursing homes, and laboratories, IntelliRCM provides expertise for entities throughout the medical industry. Their services include credentialing and enrolment, patient engagement, coding, billing, A/R collection, and denial management. In naming Meditab and Intelligent Medical Software (IMS) a preferred partner, IntelliRCM is now recommending Meditab’s EHR to clients looking for a complete records and practice management solution alongside IntelliRCM’s billing management.



“When IntelliRCM started, we were just a handful of people, providing support for a few practices,” says Executive Director Chetan Madhani. “Over the years, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner to many medical practices, assisting them by increasing revenue and lowering costs. We believe in raising the bar and staying two steps ahead, and that’s exactly why we’re making IMS a preferred partner.”



IntelliRCM’s promoter, Mangalam Information Technology is an ISO 27001:2013 certified company founded in 2000. With a team of more than 500 trained experts, Mangalam provides Business Process Management Services to legal, healthcare, and IT service industries around the globe.



“IntelliRCM recommending us and IMS to their clients is an honor,” says Meditab Director of Sales Ronak Kotecha.



IMS is an industry-leading EHR platform, serving more than 40 specialties and thousands of US providers. With a unique modular structure, Meditab customizes IMS to the needs of each practice, offering Practice Management, Office Management, and Telehealth services, as well as mobile app support and more.



“The best part about software in the healthcare industry is getting to come together with other great companies to offer something really valuable to providers,” says Kotecha. “Supporting practices and putting providers first is at the core of Meditab and IMS. It’s always great to work with another company with the same values.”



About Meditab Software, Inc.

