Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Costs for Illinois Medicare Supplement Insurance Coverage Varies Significantly Reports AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2021 --(



"Basically identical coverage for a woman can cost as little as $111-per-month or as much as $229," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization analyzed rates for Medicare Supplement insurance rates for seniors turning 65.



Men pay more for coverage at age 65 according to AAMSI. "A 65-year-old male pricing Medigap Plan G coverage will find prices ranging from as low as $127-per-month to as much as $252." Medigap Plan G is the most popular option among those purchasing Medicare Supplement insurance when first becoming eligible for Medicare."



Around 20 different insurance companies offer Medigap in Illinois. The Illinois Medicare Supplement insurance companies include AARP-by UnitedHealthcare insurance, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, Cigna, Humana and Mutual of Omaha.



"Many consumers have the mistaken idea that prices are more or less identical," Slome admits. "After all, the policy coverage is basically identical. However, as our analysis finds, what you can pay can vary quite a bit."



In addition to premium or price differences, the insurers offer various levels of discounts and added costs. "Some companies will add a $25 policy fee, while others do not," Slome notes. "And some will offer a Household Discount that can reduce costs by as much as 14 percent, a significant savings for married households."



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory listing Illinois Medicare insurance agents. For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org/best-cheap-illinois-medicare-insurance/ or call. Los Angeles, CA, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Illinois seniors turning 65 face a wide range in what they can pay for insurance reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."Basically identical coverage for a woman can cost as little as $111-per-month or as much as $229," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization analyzed rates for Medicare Supplement insurance rates for seniors turning 65.Men pay more for coverage at age 65 according to AAMSI. "A 65-year-old male pricing Medigap Plan G coverage will find prices ranging from as low as $127-per-month to as much as $252." Medigap Plan G is the most popular option among those purchasing Medicare Supplement insurance when first becoming eligible for Medicare."Around 20 different insurance companies offer Medigap in Illinois. The Illinois Medicare Supplement insurance companies include AARP-by UnitedHealthcare insurance, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, Cigna, Humana and Mutual of Omaha."Many consumers have the mistaken idea that prices are more or less identical," Slome admits. "After all, the policy coverage is basically identical. However, as our analysis finds, what you can pay can vary quite a bit."In addition to premium or price differences, the insurers offer various levels of discounts and added costs. "Some companies will add a $25 policy fee, while others do not," Slome notes. "And some will offer a Household Discount that can reduce costs by as much as 14 percent, a significant savings for married households."The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory listing Illinois Medicare insurance agents. For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org/best-cheap-illinois-medicare-insurance/ or call. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance