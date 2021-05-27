RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

Press Releases RESAAS Press Release

About LD Micro Invitational

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, 2021. This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. For investors interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com. New York, NY, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10, 2021.Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows:LD Micro Invitational XIDate: Wednesday, June 9, 2021Time: 2:00 pm. Pacific timeWebcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/About LD Micro InvitationalThe 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, 2021. This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. For investors interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com. Contact Information RESAAS

