RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference


New York, NY, May 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10, 2021.

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm. Pacific time
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

About LD Micro Invitational
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, 2021. This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. For investors interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com.
Contact Information
RESAAS
Don Mosher
604-617-5448
Contact
https://corporate.resaas.com

