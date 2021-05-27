ICIS Names Locus Performance Ingredients Top Newcomer in the World Surfactants Awards for Biosurfactant Innovations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Performance Ingredients Press Release

Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% biobased and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a zero-carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com. Solon, OH, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Experts at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) have chosen this year’s top newcomer for innovation and sustainability advancements in the surfactant industry: Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI). The recognition was given as part of the Surfactant Awards, where the startup was praised for its production technology and zero-carbon, 100% biobased biosurfactant ingredients. The green solutions cost-effectively replace petrochemical surfactants in CPG product formulations with better multifunctional performance and lower dosage.The Need for Sustainable, High-Performing InnovationsEach year, ICIS’ panel of industry experts select the most noteworthy achievements across the surfactants value chain. This year included a solution to the rising societal pressure for alternatives to traditional petrochemical surfactants - driven by concerns around toxicity, biodegradability, carbon intensity and palm deforestation.Demand for surfactant alternatives is especially high in the $20+ billion household and industrial products markets—where formulators are seeking out high-performing and environmentally friendly ingredient options.“Over 30% of surfactants in the CPG market are based on ethylene oxide (EO); but Prop 65 trace chemicals like EO and 1,4-Dioxane are being banned or require ingredient disclosures,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus PI. “These restrictions, along with initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and stop deforestation, are heightening the need for cost-effective and sustainable alternatives. ICIS is a powerful tool to showcase the new innovations available, like our biosurfactants.”Biosurfactants: A Top Choice for CPG FormulationsLocus PI caught the ICIS judging panel’s attention for its proprietary fermentation technology that produces high-purity, zero-carbon biosurfactants in a readily scalable platform at much higher productivity and in far less time than traditional fermentation. The company’s INCI and TSCA-approved sophorolipids are readily biodegradable, non-GMO, palm-free and certified by the USDA for containing 100% biobased and renewable raw materials. Each one has the unique ability to be customized for use in a multitude of household and industrial applications. They successfully replace legacy surfactants at much lower usage levels.“What sets aside Locus PI’s sophorolipids from others on the market are their incredibly low CMC and improved surface tension reduction, which result in lower dosage, lower in-formula cost and superior performance with a zero-carbon footprint,” Staub said. “They provide an immediate solution to replace a broad range of surfactants, meet ingredient disclosure regulations, and address health and environmental concerns—with a cleaner label and fewer ingredients.”Locus PI is an operating division of Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), a green tech company named a newcomer finalist in last year’s awards. Locus PI’s initial Ferma® S line of sophorolipids for personal care formulations was launched in 2020. Since then, the company has already more than doubled production and is actively working with many of the largest global CPG companies in home and personal care.For more information, visit LocusPI.com.About Locus Performance Ingredients™Locus Performance Ingredients™ (Locus PI) is a green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in the CPG market. Using advanced fermentation technology, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are 100% biobased and GMO-free, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each ingredient is tailored for use in a multitude of personal care applications, with lower usage rates, better performance and a zero-carbon footprint. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com. Contact Information Locus Performance Ingredients

Teresa DeJohn

440-561-0800, Ext. 117



locuspi.com/



