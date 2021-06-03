Press Releases CJH FITNESS Press Release

Receive press releases from CJH FITNESS: By Email RSS Feeds: Chris Hodder from Kirkby Stephen Now a Level 3 Sports Massage Therapist

Do you have aches and pains? Well Christopher Hodder from Kirkby Stephen can now sort them out.

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(



Chris has been in to health and fitness now for 5 years and likes to get clients to meet their goals. Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sports massage isn't just for sports people, it is for anyone that has tight muscles, reduced flexibility and just general aches & pains. Christopher Hodder is a Personal Trainer based in Kirkby Stephen Cumbria who offers personal training sessions and now sports massage. Please contact Christopher Hodder, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria to book your Sports Massage now. Also 1-1 personal training sessions in a PT studio. Christopher Hodder's mission is to get you healthier, happier, fitter & stronger, he does this via a personalised training programme and setting realistic goals for you to work towards. The sports massage will start with a full and robust consultation, postural assessment, range of motion assessment and personalised treatment plan to suit you.Chris has been in to health and fitness now for 5 years and likes to get clients to meet their goals. Contact Information CJH FITNESS

Christopher Hodder

07368170470



www.cjh-fitness.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CJH FITNESS