Chris Hodder from Kirkby Stephen Now a Level 3 Sports Massage Therapist

)-- Sports massage isn't just for sports people, it is for anyone that has tight muscles, reduced flexibility and just general aches & pains. Christopher Hodder is a Personal Trainer based in Kirkby Stephen Cumbria who offers personal training sessions and now sports massage. Please contact Christopher Hodder, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria to book your Sports Massage now. Also 1-1 personal training sessions in a PT studio. Christopher Hodder's mission is to get you healthier, happier, fitter & stronger, he does this via a personalised training programme and setting realistic goals for you to work towards. The sports massage will start with a full and robust consultation, postural assessment, range of motion assessment and personalised treatment plan to suit you.
Chris has been in to health and fitness now for 5 years and likes to get clients to meet their goals.