PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CJH FITNESS

Press Release

Receive press releases from CJH FITNESS: By Email RSS Feeds:

Chris Hodder from Kirkby Stephen Now a Level 3 Sports Massage Therapist


Do you have aches and pains? Well Christopher Hodder from Kirkby Stephen can now sort them out.

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sports massage isn't just for sports people, it is for anyone that has tight muscles, reduced flexibility and just general aches & pains. Christopher Hodder is a Personal Trainer based in Kirkby Stephen Cumbria who offers personal training sessions and now sports massage. Please contact Christopher Hodder, Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria to book your Sports Massage now. Also 1-1 personal training sessions in a PT studio. Christopher Hodder's mission is to get you healthier, happier, fitter & stronger, he does this via a personalised training programme and setting realistic goals for you to work towards. The sports massage will start with a full and robust consultation, postural assessment, range of motion assessment and personalised treatment plan to suit you.

Chris has been in to health and fitness now for 5 years and likes to get clients to meet their goals.
Contact Information
CJH FITNESS
Christopher Hodder
07368170470
Contact
www.cjh-fitness.co.uk

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CJH FITNESS
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help