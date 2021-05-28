2 Weeks to Go Until SMi’s Military Space USA 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 2nd Annual Military Space USA 2021 will be taking place virtually in just two weeks on June 7 to 9, 2021.

London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2021



For many years, the US has dominated the space domain and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged. However, more recently the space domain is becoming increasingly competitive: near-peer adversaries are flexing their muscles, irregular threats are rife in the cyber domain, and there are growing calls for modernization within the US space enterprise to arrest this shift in momentum. This conference will address these issues head-on. With briefings, discussions, technology demonstrations, and a whole day dedicated to disruptive technology, the US military space enterprise will gather to respond to the urgent challenge.



Interested parties can register for the conference at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations.



Registration for the Focus Day is $199 for military and government personnel is $499 for commercial organisations. Register at www.milspaceusa.com/pr9prcom

Just some highlights of the esteemed speaker line up at this year’s conference include:



- Mr Mike Dean, DoD SATCOM Chief, US DoD CIO

- Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, Space and Missile Systems Center, US Space Force

- Mr Michael Nichols, Chief, Commercial SATCOM Solutions Branch, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force

- Mr Curtis White, Senior Research Systems Engineer, Navy Information Warfare Center- Atlantic, US Navy

- Wing Commander Ian Pamplin, UK Liaison Officer to SMC, UK MoD

- Mr Abde Bellahnid, SATCOM Section Head, Canadian Armed Forces

- Mr Willie Nelson (SES), Director, A-PNT/Space Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

- Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schriever, Commander 2d Space Operations Squadron, Space Delta 8, US Space Force

- Mr Michael Orr, GPS III Space Requirements Lead, US Air Force

- Ms Andrea Loper, PM Future Space Communications, Space Vehicles Directorate, AFRL, US Air Force



The 2nd Annual Military Space Conference will also feature a highly anticipated US Air Force/ Space Force panel discussion on: "Delivering the Next Generation of Space Leaders."



With only two weeks remaining, this is an essential event for those wanting to attend a pre-eminent forum in learning how the US and allies are driving a disruptive approach to space. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milspaceusa.com/pr9prcom



Military Space USA 2021

Conference: June 8–9, 2021

Focus Day: June 7th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman

Sponsor: Leonardo DRS and Hughes



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Nisha Poyser Reid

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.milspaceusa.com/pr9prcom



