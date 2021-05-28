MONEYBOX ADVANCE: The Company PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Establishes an Internal Salary Advance Program

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 28, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The company PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS from Vila Nova de Famalicão has established a salary advance program, called MONEYBOX ADVANCE. The main objective of this program is to support employees who may have this need in such a complex and unstable period as the one we are experiencing.
This program is intended to be a support and a breath of fresh air for employees at specific times in their particular lives.
“As CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, it is my concern that all the company's employees feel good and that, above all, they have conditions that allow them to have some personal and family stability, so that their day-to-day life is always the best possible,” explains Miguel Soares, CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, adding that “as long as it is possible for the company to have conditions to provide these benefits and perks, [he] will always seek to improve their conditions in the company and provide the best for them.”
Thus, and given this difficult time that companies and employees are going through, MONEYBOX ADVANCE allows employees to request, on an exceptional basis, an advance on their monthly salary.
