MONEYBOX ADVANCE: The Company PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Establishes an Internal Salary Advance Program

The purpose of the company of Vila Nova de Famalicão is to support employees in more difficult moments.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 28, 2021 --(



This program is intended to be a support and a breath of fresh air for employees at specific times in their particular lives.



“As CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, it is my concern that all the company's employees feel good and that, above all, they have conditions that allow them to have some personal and family stability, so that their day-to-day life is always the best possible,” explains Miguel Soares, CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, adding that “as long as it is possible for the company to have conditions to provide these benefits and perks, [he] will always seek to improve their conditions in the company and provide the best for them.”



Thus, and given this difficult time that companies and employees are going through, MONEYBOX ADVANCE allows employees to request, on an exceptional basis, an advance on their monthly salary.



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



