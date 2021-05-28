DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRC Mining Week Press Release

The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June.

Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The international mining community is gearing up for DRC Mining Week Online – a two-day digital gathering of the DRC local and international audience aimed at sharing and highlighting the key themes driving the country's mining industry in 2021. All of this in anticipation of a live event conference and expo in October this year.The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June.Interactive, relevant discussions"We have made sure that the content for our upcoming online sessions in June is relevant, what the industry wants and needs and, very importantly, is interactive. The audience will be able to ask questions via the chat box that will be answered live by the panellists, take part in polls and exciting competitions," so says Sabrina Tab, DRC Mining Week's event manager."In particular, we have live roundtable discussions where everyone can participate in the debate, switch on their microphones and cameras and be seen and heard. We look forward to the participation from the audience on our digital platform."The online event is supported by longstanding, sponsors who are industry pioneers in their own right, including Standard Bank, Cigna Hollard, Mayfair, Vulkan and more.To serve the event's loyal local and international audience, the programme makes provision for sessions in English, French or both. The opening session with the theme, The DRC's investment rating: An inaccurate perception, will be available in both languages and features a strong panel of expert speakers who will address those areas holding the DRC back from greater investment and more importantly, the key areas of change that will encourage investment as well. The panel will include well-known names:- Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC- Jean Christophe Carret, Country Director, World Bank, DRC- Amadeo Anniciello, CEO, Standard Bank, DRCDRC Mining Week's Sabrina Tab adds: "During the last year, our digital sessions have enabled us to reach a new international audience, many of whom are unable to travel to the DRC, and thanks to this unlimited scope, our mining community is engaging and growing all the time.""Our innovative broadcasting platform will also feature networking opportunities, a chat function for all registered attendees, product listings and a host of pre-recorded, quality content. All the sessions from the live event will also be available on demand afterwards."More programme and speaker highlights include:- Fitting into a new world: Transparency takes centre stage (In both English and French)Panellists include:* Indigo Ellis, Associate Director on Central African Mining and ESG, Africa Matters, UK* James Nicholson, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Trafigura, Switzerland and a partner of the newly formed Enterprise Generale du Cobalt, DRC* Dorothée Baumann-Pauly, Director of the Geneva Centre for Business and Human Rights, Switzerland- Technologies and solutions making a difference in DRC - Future-proofing mine operations with innovative solutions (In French)- Mining insurance in the DRC: The new normal for companies' affordability and employee wellbeing (In English)- Roundtable Discussion 1: Beneficiation – the missing piece in the equation (in English)- Roundtable Discussion 2: The law of subcontracting – a lucrative economic realityDRC Mining Week is a flagship event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Enlit Africa (formerly African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa), Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.DRC Mining Week dates and location:- DRC Mining Week Online: 14-15 June 2021DRC Mining Week live event:- Keynote opening session: 5 October 2021- Expo and conference: 5-6 October 2021- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

