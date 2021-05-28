My Fitness Brain Launches Its Business Growth Strategy Program for Fitness Professionals to Grow Your Fitness Business & Attract Long Term Clients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases My Fitness Brain Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 28, 2021 --(

- Michael Coovadia; CEO and Founder of My Fitness Brain™



As a leader in the fitness industry, My Fitness Brain™ wants to help so many more people change their lives through fitness, which spurs the idea of educating the future leaders of this industry with revolutionary, groundbreaking information which will help any fitness professional build a long term, sustainable business.



“I noticed that in every other industry on earth, people were being educated with the most up to date information & strategies in order to be successful in the ever evolving world. The same could not be said for the fitness industry,” says Michael Coovadia.



Most fitness professionals are still being taught archaic methods which will not ensure success in this age of information and great technology where people are taking innovative steps to gain more reach.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has just sped up the inevitable, and any fitness professional who fails to see that, will unfortunately be wiped away, with the virus.



The only "vaccination" fitness professionals need to focus on, at the moment is information.



Business Growth Strategy & Information that will help any Fitness Professional build a long lasting and sustainable fitness business targeting your audience & withstanding any climate or economic conditions.



Truth be told, most consumers are looking for online mediums for the best exercise advice, workout plans and for the best fitness professionals.



The only problem is that 98% of all fitness professionals don’t even have an online presence.



That’s exactly where My Fitness Brain™ comes into play.



Their revolutionary program is designed to take every fitness professional and turn them into a real entrepreneur.



And they don’t mean posting to your social media networks in the hopes of attracting new clients.



They mean going exactly where your potential clients are and showcasing your skills.



The comprehensive fitness coaching platform, designed for fitness professionals is going to provide the most accurate, battle tested and proven information every fitness professional needs to know in order to build a long-established, enduring business right now, which will stand the test of time going into the future.



We cannot rely on old, outdated information if we truly want to grow.



We must take affirmative action to evolve.



Ensuring your survival as a species.



Due to the personal nature of this coaching program, there are only a limited number of slots available.



