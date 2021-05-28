Picky Eaters(TM) Launches Line of Character-Topped Picks to Help Kids Build Healthy Eating Habits

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Picky Eaters Press Release

Pittsburgh-Based, Woman-Owned Company Brings Playtime to the Dinner Table

Developed by co-founders and business moms Stephanie Fedro-Byrom and Karen Krieger, each Picky Eaters(TM) character pick features a plastic, two-pronged head, and a colorful character topper. New to most children, the pick encourages them to explore foods while developing their fine motor skills. The current line includes six different characters, including a smiling green dinosaur, Dino-mite, and whiskered teal cat, Purr-fection.



“After a long day, the last thing you want as a parent is to spend dinnertime begging your kids to just eat one vegetable,” says co-founder Karen Krieger. “Developing a positive, fun relationship with food at an early age is really important in shaping healthy eating habits. With Picky Eaters(TM), kids learn that a meal can be an exploratory and rewarding experience.”



In a 2021 study by the International Food Information Council, parents reported worrying that their kids are unwilling to try new foods, do not eat enough vegetables, and do not have enough variety in their diet. Healthy eating habits have long been a focus for parents, especially those of young children trying to establish good habits. The pandemic has added a new pressure: parents have had to manage every single meal at home, with less support and fewer opportunities to change the daily food routine.



“Imaginative play is key when overcoming food phobias or hesitancy,” says co-founder Stephanie Fedro-Byrom. “We shouldn’t be telling kids not to play with their food - we should encourage them to find any entry point that works! Picky Eaters(TM) help parents navigate what can be a complicated, emotional process and alleviate their stress.”



While managing their day jobs and hectic family schedules, Fedro-Byron and Krieger developed Picky Eaters(TM) over the past seven years, working their way through the many layers of regulation, product design, and manufacturing. While the company has grown, it continues to be a family business: Krieger and her daughter fulfill every order from their basement and Fedro-Byron and her children developed the website (https://picky-eaters.com)



Manufactured by Quality Tool & Die and QTD Plastics, Inc., in Meadville, PA, near the co-founders’ hometown of Pittsburgh, Picky Eaters(TM) are reusable, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. The company worked with two Pittsburgh-area firms to finalize the product design: Anne Lopez and Daedalus. They have earned a Children’s Product Certificate from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Picky Eaters(TM) are available at picky-eaters.com and are priced as a pair for $15.95 plus shipping.



About Picky Eaters(TM)



Stephanie Fedro-Byrom and Karen Krieger are friends, moms, and co-founders. They were always looking for easy, creative ways to introduce healthy foods at mealtime. They developed Picky Eaters(TM) to make exploring new foods a fruitful experience for the whole family. As two moms who know how exhausting parenting can be, they hope to make your daily life just a little bit easier by making mealtimes fun, more enjoyable, and conflict-free.



https://picky-eaters.com

https://picky-eaters.com/pages/press



