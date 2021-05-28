Transfinder Named Among 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Schenectady, NY, May 28, 2021 --(



Organizers said the statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.



This year, 72 companies made the Best Companies to Work for in New York list.



“Transfinder is honored to be named among the Best Companies to Work for in New York State,” said Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella. “It is quite an accomplishment to receive such an award with so much stiff competition in the state that is home to the financial capital of the world. But most importantly, I’m honored that our employees feel this way. They are the ones that make Transfinder the best company to work for not just in New York but I believe anywhere!”



Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas and Shanghai, China. It has about 100 employees based at its headquarters in Schenectady, New York. This is the third time Transfinder has received the award.



Civitella noted that Transfinder was currently looking for more team members to join this “Best Company.” Career opportunities can be found on Transfinder's website.



To be considered for the award, companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in New York. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.



The second part of the process consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in New York and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.



To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

· Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

· Be a publicly or privately held business;

· Have a facility in the state of New York;

· Have at least 15 employees working in New York; and

· Must be in business a minimum of one year.



Transfinder will join the other honorees during an online event on July 28.



About Transfinder

Rick D'Errico

518.723.8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



