SottoPelle® Recognizes Dawn McDowell, MSN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Salida, CO, May 28, 2021 --(



Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, is originally from Texas, where she attended The University of Texas at Arlington for her undergraduate degree in Nursing. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, worked as a staff nurse at Longview Regional Hospital in the NICU department for five years. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, returned to The University of Texas at Arlington for her graduate degree in Nursing specializing in Family Health. While attending UTA, Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, trained in the Veterans Administration and a private Pediatrics practice. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, is a provider of Primary Care as well as Integrated Medicine.



Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C's passion provides a holistic approach to medicine in healing from the inside out. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C practice concentrates on restoring patient vitality and optimal health using BHRT and traditional therapies. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C began this journey after having had a hysterectomy at the age of 38. After suffering the many side effects of hormonal imbalances, Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, was introduced to BHRT, which she feels gave her life back. At the time, she was an RN but quickly realized the vast need for the therapies she received. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, returned to Graduate School and obtained her Nurse Practitioners Degree to help many men and women regain their ultimate quality of life.



Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, is offering SottoPelle® Pellet Therapy. Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, new pellet therapy is just one of the services she offers, and she expects to increase in use as time goes on. The pandemic has caused many individuals' hormones to change constantly, so Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, has fully opened her services to anyone who may benefit.



Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, enjoys mountain biking, trail running, and snowboarding in beautiful Colorado.



"We are proud to be associated with Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."



View additional information about Dawn McDowell MSN, FNP-C, or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing:



https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/dawn-mcdowell-fnp-c/



Provider Information:

Dawn McDowell, MSN, FNP-C

Genesis Health & Wellness

210 W. Rainbow Blvd.

Salida, CO 81201

719-398-3331



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



