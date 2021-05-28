Discussion Over Dinner Kicks off 2021 Season on June 4 with Mayor Tom Dermody

Press Releases The Pax Center Press Release

La Porte, IN, May 28, 2021 --(



"It's been a difficult year for many in our community. So much in the world around us seeks to divide us that we wanted to continue in our efforts to bring people together around a shared meal and topic. With the opportunity to get vaccinated and safely reopen our facility to public events again, we thought it'd be good to check in with the mayor of LaPorte to see how the city is advancing in these times," said Discussion Over Dinner moderator Nate Loucks.



Since elected, Mayor Tom Dermody has worked on various economic development initiatives, including the North/South Corridor, NewPorte Landing, and diverse housing issues. In addition to the in-person experience, Discussion Over Dinner events are streamed live on Facebook and Youtube for those that wish the participate remotely. Additionally, discussion Over Dinner guests have the opportunity to become a part of the conversation by texting their questions to the moderator. The event will also be podcasted after completion.



Discussion Over Dinner is a community conversation series hosted and underwritten by State Street Community Church and the Pax Center in La Porte. Past conversation topics have included Elementary Education, Mental Health, the Black Experience in La Porte County, and more.



Nate Loucks

219-575-7182



www.discussionoverdinner.com



