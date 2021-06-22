Anchor’s First Quarter Sales

Press Releases Anchor Plastics, Inc. Press Release

Anchor is always looking for some new opportunities. If there is anything Anchor can do to help please let them know. Contact them at 763-546-2401 or email Steve Rogers at steverogers@anchorplastics.com. Anchor wishes everyone the best of luck. Golden Valley, MN, June 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Even though many businesses were hindered by COVID-19, Anchor Plastics was able to push through it. Anchor Plastics is excited to say that they had a 50% increase in first quarter sales compared to last year. 2021 continues to look as promising in growth. Investment in sales and technology were key devices in making this happen. This included reaching out to past and current customers with new project opportunities and cost savings. Anchor is prepared for what projects 2021 has in store for them.There are some tips and tricks Anchor has found throughout time that have helped improve business. Anchor has found a way around the employee shortage. The way around the employee shortage is by hiring part time employees. People tend to want to work for a few dollars more an hour for less hours which keeps them motivated to come back day after day. Part time employees have the potential of turning into full time employees. Anchor has the ability to be flexible with schedules as long as the work that needs to be done gets done on time.Anchor has also found it super helpful to have interns in the office. Not only does it help the company but it also helps the intern gain experience in all different aspects of a business. A lot of Anchor’s interns work in many different areas like marketing, human resources, sales, engineering and even help out with production.Anchor recently had two sales interns in the office that ran through their sales list and were able to get some new customers. Anchor is always looking for new customers and the opportunities that come along with them. These new opportunities get Anchor trying things for customer to potentially lead to a long-term customer relationship. This is a great opportunity as everything is opening back up and companies are wanting more of everything.Anchor Plastics Inc. is a small family company with big world opportunities. They specialize in high precision plastics, designs, and processes on a widely diverse market. For 50+ years they have been providing a reliable, innovative resource to our customers.Anchor is always looking for some new opportunities. If there is anything Anchor can do to help please let them know. Contact them at 763-546-2401 or email Steve Rogers at steverogers@anchorplastics.com. Anchor wishes everyone the best of luck. Contact Information Anchor Plastics, Inc.

