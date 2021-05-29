White Mountain Technologies Gives Its Skoolee Mobile App a Boost

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases White Mountain Technologies Press Release

White Mountain Technologies (WMT)

The mobile platform has become an established way of life. It is handy, practical, and efficient. So, it follows naturally that White Mountain Technologies (WMT) be present on this platform with its Skoolee Mobile app.



Whereas Skoolee school information management system is for the administration, teachers, students, and parents, Skoolee Mobile presents Teacher and Parent portals. The main purpose is to keep parents and guardians informed of teacher posts and children responsibilities and performance.



The teacher portal



In this space, teachers may consult the Scheduler feature of Skoolee Mobile to view their class schedules and course time tables. Teachers proceed to develop and populate their rosters with student information and appraisals, such as name, contact info, attendance, conduct, and merit. Teachers also could manage assignments, where they post requirements, upload related documents, and check and correct the solutions that their students post back.



Homeroom Attendance is also a key aspect of Skoolee Mobile and a practical tool for the teacher to take class, course, or session attendance. The correlated Statistics functionality provides graphs and reports on attendances, going daily, weekly, monthly, or by any user-defined period of time. Well, there are statistics, graphs, and reports that go with literally every feature in Skoolee.



Skoolee Mobile app also provides Grade Book and Report Card sections, where the teacher inputs course grades, and then posts them on the platform. Such grades usually are about quizzes, exams, homework, projects, participation, and attendance.



The parent portal



The Parent portal provides a rich array of tools for parents. For one, the Accounting section lets them check their balance and view their statements of account, transactions, payments, discounts, deductions, and debits.



Parents may also request and book appointments with teachers, participate in school votes and polls, post feedback on any subject and address it to the school or to a specific teacher, and observe the route and current location of the buses carrying their children.



Moreover, the Parent portal provides a wide space for the parents to follow up on their children’s performance at school. They can check the student’s course time tables and schedules, track attendance, and view attendance history. They may also check assignments and view their children’s replies and teacher correction. In addition, the portal keeps the parents up-to-date on student conduct, merits, demerits, and any certification their children may get. Last in this area, the portal’s Grade Book and Report Card sections provide the parents with a detailed and comprehensive view on the children’s performance in courses, subjects, and other assessment items.



Finally, the Medical part of the portal manages the medical information pertaining to the child, such as vaccination, medication, incidents, upcoming checkup, and medical history.



How it is built



Skoolee Mobile is service-oriented. So, it must be easy, flexible, and robust. And it must also be responsive, light, and fast. Along these guidelines, for the client side of Skoolee Mobile, that is, the side that the teachers and parents see, WMT chose to use JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, and Bootstrap CSS framework. To develop the server side of Skoolee Mobile, WMT chose C# .Net framework and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) framework. The result is an app that is, well, easy, flexible, and robust. And responsive, light, and fast. As expected.



