Leading UGV Vendors Join Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Next Month

SMi Group Reports: The Sponsors of the upcoming inaugural Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA virtual conference, has released their presentation details.

For those interested in attending the event, it is only $499 for international military and government attendees, $999 for commercial companies, and free for US DoD. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5



This year’s event will host key international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings:



- Milrem Robotics



Mr Sverker Svärdby, Chief Engineer, Milrem Robotics will be presenting on "Development of a NATO-Compatible RCV."



- Rowden Technologies

Mr Steve Hall, Chief Technology Officer, Rowden Technologies will be presenting on "T-Cortex: The Machine Learning-enabled Human-Machine Interface for the Dismounted Soldier."



- Teledyne FLIR



Mr David Proulx, VP of Product Management, for the Unmanned Systems & Integrated Solutions Business, Teledyne FLIR will be presenting on "Teledyne FLIR: Any Threat, Anywhere: Delivering Truly Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems Overmatch."



Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to meet and network with all Sponsors, visit their virtual exhibition stands, download complimentary documents, and set up one-to-one meetings.



This year’s agenda will feature key briefings from world-leading RAS programme managers with representation from the British Army, Carnegie Mellon University, Estonian Defence Forces, Hudson Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Royal Netherlands Army, US Army, US Army Futures Command, US Army Research Laboratory, US Military Academy at West Point, US Naval Special Warfare Command and USSOCOM.



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 21 – 22 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Sponsors: Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies and Teledyne FLIR



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086

http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5



