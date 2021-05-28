Walker Pest Management Promotes Tara Park to Executive Director

Press Releases Walker Pest Management Press Release Share Blog

About Walker Pest Management: Started in 2000 as a one-man operation lawn service, Walker transitioned to be a dedicated Pest Management company in 2005 and now has over 30 employees state-wide. Walker Pest continues to expand and has seen unprecedented growth in the last year, despite the global pandemic. Greenville, SC, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Walker Pest Management owner, Caleb Walker, today named Tara Park as its Executive Director.Tara Park joined Walker Pest in 2018 as a customer service representative in the Greenville, SC office. In October of 2018, she assumed the role of Office Manager for all branches. Since that time, and through the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Tara has overseen, along with the support of the entire Walker Pest Management team, the continued growth of the company and the expansion and opening of a new branch in Charleston, SC.Tara grew up in Ohio and Pennsylvania, but relocated to Greenville in 2007 to attend college at Bob Jones University where she received a degree in Music Education. Prior to joining Walker Pest Management, Tara spent several years in copier sales as well as teaching in the Greenville County School District.“Being a part of the team at Walker Pest has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling roles that I’ve had. The leadership of the company is incredibly supportive and is constantly focused on not just the growth of the company, but also the growth of each individual team member.“We have a phenomenal customer base that is continually growing and our goal as a company is to continue to provide excellent service and support to each existing and potential customer,” says Tara.About Walker Pest Management: Started in 2000 as a one-man operation lawn service, Walker transitioned to be a dedicated Pest Management company in 2005 and now has over 30 employees state-wide. Walker Pest continues to expand and has seen unprecedented growth in the last year, despite the global pandemic. Contact Information Walker Pest Management

Josh McCall

866-442-7378



https://walkerpestmanagement.com



