Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks (Partnership with 10 Federal)

Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks.

Brunswick, OH, May 29, 2021 --(



The DaVinci Lock System allows properties to do contactless rentals and remote overlock releases. It uses a standard combination lock that has an encrypted serial code engraved on the side of it. Using the DaVinci software, any manager can decrypt the serial code and deliver the combination to the overlocked renter who can remove the overlock on their own.



Customer Response

Many customers have already benefited from using DaVinci Locks. Storage HQ, a self-storage company, recently committed to deploying DaVinci Locks to their facility.



“We utilize Davinci locks on all of the units in our facility. We are running StorEdge as a management system and the integration between the two is seamless,” said Josh Montgomery, Storage HQ. “Our customers appreciate the ease of use.”



The Davinci Lock System works with several management systems including Sitelink, StorEdge and Easy Storage.



Business Demand

Currently, there are over 700 self-storage companies currently using DaVinci Locks.



“It is not just for unmanned facilities,” said Brad Minsley, 10 Federal. "Manned facilities benefit because customers can retrieve codes on their own which means the manager does not need to spend time taking off overlocks during the workday and customers can take locks off after hours when a manager is not available.

Jamie Runevitch

216-777-4469



supplyside.com



