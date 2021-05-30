RAMPF – Boards, Liquid Materials, and Engineering Services for Composite Manufacturing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

JEC Composite Connect 2021 – High-performance RAKU® TOOL epoxy boards and RAKU® epoxy resins / Customized solutions for aerospace part production.

Wixom, MI, May 30, 2021



Not one, not two, but three leading composite specialists will be present at the digital booth of the international RAMPF Group at JEC Composite Connect, one of top international trade fairs for the composite industry.



1. RAMPF Tooling Solutions offers a comprehensive range of liquid, paste, and board materials specifically designed for modeling and mold engineering. This mainly includes epoxy systems, which cover a wide range of production processes and temperatures, but also epoxy boards.



The highlight at JEC Composite Connect – RAKU® TOOL WB-0691, WB-0700, WB-0890, WB-0950 boards for applications in racing, marine, aerospace, and medical technology. These feature



> Wide temperature application range (HDT 110 - 200 ºC)

> Class A surfaces – reduced finishing effort, less sealer required, high edge strength

> Fast and easy to process – excellent milling properties, superior chip formation, no sticking, minimal dust

> Adhesives that match temperature resistance and hardness of boards

> Compatible with all paints, release agents, and epoxy prepregs in line with current industry standards



2. RAMPF Group, Inc., the US subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group, has established itself as a leading supplier of RAKU® TOOL liquid, paste, and board materials in the NAFTA markets. With its comprehensive range of services, the company also leads the way in terms of technology and quality.



For the composite manufacturing sector on these markets, including special mission aircraft for surveillance, aerial firefighting, and refueling as well as helicopters and urban air mobility, the company has developed a wide range of epoxy systems, including:



> RAKU® EI-2508 – the low-viscosity, low-temperature processing, and fast-curing FST system is used for aircraft interiors, rail interiors, and many other applications where flame-retardant properties are required

> RAKU® EI-2510 – the high-temperature, toughened epoxy system exhibits excellent hot-wet properties (dry Tg 210 °C, wet Tg 174 °C), high fracture toughness, and is used for a wide range of structural applications in high-temperature environments; the low-temperature processing 2-component resin requires less investment in tooling and infrastructure and no special storage

> RAKU® EI-2511 – high-performance, flame-retardant structural resin with a high Tg (dry 165 °C, wet 137 °C); the epoxy system fulfills 12 and 60 sec vertical burn and exhibits low viscosity at low processing temperature (200 mPas at 40 °C)



These systems are ideally suited for the early stages of product development or smaller-volume production, as they not only facilitate the cost-effective production of prototypes, but also offer full scalability for higher volume production.



3. RAMPF Composite Solutions offers world-class engineering & manufacturing services for the aerospace and medical industries, developing technically advanced solutions from sketch to qualification:

> Stress analysis and design

> Part design and engineering

> Tooling design and engineering

> Material and process engineering and development

> Project engineering and management

> Manufacturing engineering



At JEC Composite Connect, the company will be exhibiting, amongst others, a main landing gear fairing. The part, designed and manufactured by RAMPF Composite Solutions, replaces aluminum claddings, avoiding problems occurring from natural frequencies as well as significantly improving structural strength and fatigue behavior. Due to the higher design freedom of fiber composites compared to aluminum, aerodynamics are also considerably improved. Furthermore, the number of components was reduced from 16 to 5, which saves the customer additional costs, as the assembly time is significantly reduced.

Contact Information
RAMPF Group
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com

Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



