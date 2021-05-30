Elesa Standard Component Manufacturing Goes Green with Hydroelectric and Other 100% Renewable Power

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Metheringham, United Kingdom, May 30, 2021



This ensures significant Green benefits that are immediately passed on to Elesa customers by reduction of CO2 in their supply chain, so improving their own carbon footprint.



Explains Dr Andrea Bertani, Elesa Executive Director - Finance & Administration:

"This supply will have a slightly higher cost but we believe that this and many other efforts must be made by everyone in the world to reduce global emissions as soon as possible and in any case bring them to zero within 2-3 decades. This is an objective and a challenge of a difficulty never encountered before by human civilization, and which can only be achieved if we all consider it an emergency and act accordingly.”



The “Elesa goes Green” program selected A2A, the primary Italian national electricity supplier, which favours hydroelectric energy produced with water from reservoirs located in the nearby Italian Alps. Water power, of course, represents one of the few storable and renewable energy sources and is among the main alternatives to fossil fuels.



The A2A hydroelectric plants utilize both flowing water, directly tapping kinetic energy from the flow of a watercourse, and potential energy storage, using dams to collect the water upstream of the plants.



Elesa are market leading manufacturers of standard industrial components and related measurement devices such as handwheels, clamping handles, positioning indicators and many other items for machine and equipment producers. Environmental considerations are therefore an important consideration in the overall production mix.



