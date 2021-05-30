A New Digital Approach to Negotiating a Debt Settlement

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Settled.app Press Release

Fear and stress associated with dealing with overdue debts has become a thing of the past thanks to a new platform called Settled.app. The platform provides useful information on how to negotiate overdue debt with debt collectors and provides a digital platform to generate a customized debt settlement negotiation letter.

Sydney, Australia, May 30, 2021



The platform helps educate people on how debt works, how to negotiate with debt collectors and much more.



"Our goal is to help 1 million customers and reduce overdue debt levels by over $1 billion," said the creator of Settled.



The services are simple to use. Using the negotiation toolkit, users gain access to the debt settlement letter generator. This then allows them to customize the perfect debt settlement negotiation letter that can result in life changing results. Once the debt settlement letters has been created, users can send it direct to the lender or creditor for acceptance! As all the necessary information will have been provided, there is no need for long and difficult conversations.



Settled. is cost-effective, efficient, fully digital, and has an immediate impact that will leave people thrilled with the results.



"My life changed forever thanks to Settled," remarked a customer who is now debt-free.



On the Settled. website, users can find all the helpful services provided by the team. Furthermore, there is an abundance of useful information relating to debt on their blog, so users can become fully educated on the topic. They have written some great article recently such as tips on how to raise money for a debt settlement.



There is also a frequently asked questions section so that users walk away fully understanding what Settled. can assist with.



Settled.app is simple, low cost and helps people get on the fast track to a debt free life in less than 15 minutes.



Negotiating with debt collectors is not easy, so Settled. has developed a solution to help.



About Settled.app:



Settled. was founded because we recognised that many people had a lack of knowledge about debt negotiation, especially once you fall into arrears on your loans. Using the Settled. platform, you now have a simple, affordable, and effective way to gain the upper hand in your debt negotiation with banks, debt collectors, or creditors. The Settled. team has a combined 30 years of experience in financial services and debt recovery spanning multiple continents. We know how collectors think, what they look for, and what options they are willing to consider. This knowledge and experience can work in your favour by using us. Honesty. Transparency. Simplicity. Innovation. These core values define Settled. and what we are about. We believe all debt negotiations should be honest and transparent and we will show you how to end the collection calls and clear your debt as soon as today. At all times we encourage our customers to be honest with the information they provide as it will always result in the best possible outcome. Simplicity is at our core and as we speak we are investing in innovative proprietary technology to continually improve our services and help as many people around the world that we can. We are here to help. Be a part of our journey to help 1 million people become debt-free.



Press & Media Contact:

Media Relations

Settled.app

Sydney, Australia

0424 222 4222

Ben Lowe

0424 222 4222



https://settled.app



