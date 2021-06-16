Artist, Agent & Interior Designer Collaborate Amidst COVID; BHHS The Preferred Realty Agent Leads Pack with Innovative Marketing

Press Releases BHHS Stouffer (OH) & The Preferred Realty... Press Release

Local Pittsburgh independent businesses ban together post pandemic. Local interior designer Angela Nolfi & Company was hired for a staging project with real estate agent, Malinda Koncar of Berkshire Hathaway. The partnership evolved to bring on artist broker Jeff Zynka and artist Todd Keyser. The group will be showcasing the talents of all at the historical school turned condominium at 910 Bingham Units D/E and will be hosting a 3 day art gallery exhibit.

Featuring the height and expansive walls team members agreed that use of ZYNKA Gallery art would bring the vision together. Local artist, Todd Keyser, a minimalist, will be the feature artist for the event. The exhibit will provide cocktails & light hors d'oeuvres while guests can explore the condo, the art, and the innovation of Angela Nolfi & Company interior design showcase. The interior design team is paving the way in luxury Pittsburgh markets with a range of customers from residential home design, hotels, commercial design and everything in between. She is known for being rich in resources, knowledge, vision, and inspiration.



Malinda, an up and coming real estate agent, utilizes cutting edge strategy, creativity and aggressive marketing to get her clients' homes sold. The combined Open House & Art Gallery is Win Win for all parties. COVID has taken a toll on artists & small businesses. Being able to support as many businesses as possible to get the community out of survival mode & back to thriving is a prominent goal. Combining forces literally paints a better picture for the future of Pittsburgh.



Pittsburgh, PA, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Real estate agent, Malinda, instantly fell in love with the unique charm of the Bingham condo which is the only double unit in the building. The condo features original brick, & school chalk boards, 14 ft. tin ceilings, and boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. The blend of historic charm & many new updates put in by the current owners makes the home truly one of a kind. Wanting to showcase the condo in it's best light Angela Nolfi & Company was brought in for a consult when team members Alessandra Nolfi & Zach Slaughter saw the vision.

Featuring the height and expansive walls team members agreed that use of ZYNKA Gallery art would bring the vision together. Local artist, Todd Keyser, a minimalist, will be the feature artist for the event. The exhibit will provide cocktails & light hors d'oeuvres while guests can explore the condo, the art, and the innovation of Angela Nolfi & Company interior design showcase. The interior design team is paving the way in luxury Pittsburgh markets with a range of customers from residential home design, hotels, commercial design and everything in between. She is known for being rich in resources, knowledge, vision, and inspiration.

Malinda, an up and coming real estate agent, utilizes cutting edge strategy, creativity and aggressive marketing to get her clients' homes sold. The combined Open House & Art Gallery is Win Win for all parties. COVID has taken a toll on artists & small businesses. Being able to support as many businesses as possible to get the community out of survival mode & back to thriving is a prominent goal. Combining forces literally paints a better picture for the future of Pittsburgh.

Whether you are in the market for a pet friendly condo, want to support local artists, or want to gain perspective on interior design the event will be open to the public Thursday, June 17 5pm-8pm, Friday, June 18 5pm-8pm, and Saturday, June 19 12pm-3pm. Located at 910 Bingham St, Pittsburgh, PA 2nd floor Units D/E.

