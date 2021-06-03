Quanterm Logistics Malaysia Certified by JAKIM on Halal Logistics Standard

Press Releases Quanterm Logistics Press Release

Quanterm Logistics Sdn Bhd has recently announced the achievement for complying with Halal Supply Chain Management System’s Part 1 & 2 requirements from Malaysian Standard (MS 2400:2019). With this certification, Quanterm can now offer end-to-end halal contract logistics solutions.

Shah Alam, Malaysia, June 03, 2021 --



Halal supply chain management is an integral requirement for FMCG companies that have already been halal-certified or intend to extend halal assurance throughout their supply chain. Under the halal logistics system, it maintains integrity by applying a high standard of hygiene throughout the process. From warehousing, to transportation, to retail, all stages are being monitored via the Halal Assurance Management System.



With this certification, Quanterm can now offer end-to-end halal contract logistics solutions. Halal and non-halal products will be stored, transited, and distributed in 2 separated physical spaces. Hence, all the phases of transportation, warehousing, material handling and procurement are part of the core logistics and must be Shariah-compliant to avoid contamination during distribution.



Contact Quanterm Logistics via enquiry@quanterm.com if you would like to know more about their halal logistics solutions.



To know more about Quanterm Logistics, please visit their official website at www.quanterm.com.



About Quanterm



Quanterm Logistics was established in June 1992, with headquarters located strategically at Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia and 4 local branches. Quanterm started the business as an LCL consolidator, providing services for the domestic and international markets. Over the years, Quanterm has expanded to a wider network with services available to more than 600 destinations worldwide. Besides being a Master LCL Consolidator, we offer extensive services and strive to be the best total logistics solution partner.



Aries Lee

(6)03-5121 8000



www.quanterm.com



