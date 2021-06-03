Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery: Half Day Pre – Conference Workshop

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The "Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics" workshop will be taking place on Tuesday 15th September 2021 in London, UK.

Martine Akerman, Chief Technology Officer, Envisagenics will be running the Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics. He is the inventor of the SpliceCore® platform, Envisagenics’ flagship AI technology for the discovery of splicing-based therapeutic targets. He received his PhD in Bioinformatics from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. As a first-time entrepreneur, Martin represented Envisagenics in winning the J&J AI for Drug Discovery QuickFire challenge in 2017 and Microsoft’s Innovate.AI challenge in 2018. His goal is to combine cutting-edge computation with RNA domain expertise to develop innovative drugs for cancer and genetic diseases.



Established on the success of our RNA Therapeutics series, we look forward to welcoming you at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery to join the conversation around maximizing the potential of oligo-based treatments.



With this in mind, SMi group will be bringing together leading representatives of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic institutions to provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates and a platform for exchanging ideas for tackling the biggest challenge: DELIVERY.



Proudly Sponsored by ChemGenes | Genscript | Tosoh Bioscience



For media queries, please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

