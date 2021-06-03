Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Updates on the UK's RPAS Modernisation Plan Discussed at the UAV Technology 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: Senior representatives from the British Army, DE&S UK MoD, and the Royal Air Force will be speaking at the UAV Technology conference in September.

London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(



One of the key investment areas will be to develop combat drone swarm technologies as the importance of Unmanned Aerial Systems becomes more apparent. In addition, the UK's counter-terrorism operations are currently supported by nine Reaper RPAS (‘drones’) which will be replaced by Protectors by 2024 that is vital for enhanced strategic ISR and strike capabilities. *



SMi Group are delighted to host the 6th annual UAV Technology conference, taking place in London on 27th-28th September 2021, which will feature key host nation presentations from the British Army, DE&S UK MoD, and the Royal Air Force.



For those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird discount of £100 when you register by 30th June 2021. Register at www.uav-technology.org/pr2.



The list of presentations delivering updates on the UK's RPAS modernisation plans include:



1. Developing Watchkeeper Policy for Future Military Deployments

· Results from the Integrated Defence Review on the Watchkeeper Program

· An overview of the UK’s RPAS Development Policy

· Challenges to future RPAS development

Brigadier John Collyer, Senior Responsible Officer Watchkeeper Program, British Army



2. Eye in the Sky: The Watchkeeper UAV and ISTAR Capabilities

· The Watchkeeper’s ISTAR capabilities and further acquisition strategies

· “Human in the loop” autonomy for UAV systems

· Multi-role mission capabilities through a modular design

· Training and Simulating – Creating bespoke training programmes for UAV operators

· Lessons from the problems surrounding testing and steps to achieve full operating capacity

Colonel Gavin Rundle, Commander Watchkeeper Force, British Army



3. The UK Approach to Certifying Military RPAS with a Focus on Protector

· A review of tailoring certification to class of RPAS

· An overview of the UK Military Aircraft Certification Process (MACP)

· An update on the Protector MQ-9B RPAS Certification Programme

· ‘International by Design’ – multi-national certification for other MQ-9B Users

· Robust testing and experimentation – How the DE&S and its military partners enable comprehensive testing and experimentation

Colonel Paul Hughes, RPAS Strategic Chief Engineer and TAA, DE&S, UK MoD



4. The Future of the Royal Air Force’s RPAS Capabilities – The Protector

· An overview of the Protector RPAS capabilities and how these capabilities will strengthen the operational requirements of the RAF

· The next steps of the integration and implementation of the Protector system into the RAF

· Objectives and early results from the 2021 Protector demonstrations

· UK Defence Industry engagement with developing the Protector RPAS

Wing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air Force



The full brochure, agenda and speaker line-up is available at www.uav-technology.org/pr2



UAV Technology

27th – 28th September 2021

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsors: Mynaric, PBS Velka, Weibel Scientific



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Source: gov.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In recent news, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace from the UK MoD set out a Defence Command Paper that described the threats the UK are facing, the operating concept for countering them, and the investments in the forces that are required to deliver the nation’s defences.One of the key investment areas will be to develop combat drone swarm technologies as the importance of Unmanned Aerial Systems becomes more apparent. In addition, the UK's counter-terrorism operations are currently supported by nine Reaper RPAS (‘drones’) which will be replaced by Protectors by 2024 that is vital for enhanced strategic ISR and strike capabilities. *SMi Group are delighted to host the 6th annual UAV Technology conference, taking place in London on 27th-28th September 2021, which will feature key host nation presentations from the British Army, DE&S UK MoD, and the Royal Air Force.For those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird discount of £100 when you register by 30th June 2021. Register at www.uav-technology.org/pr2.The list of presentations delivering updates on the UK's RPAS modernisation plans include:1. Developing Watchkeeper Policy for Future Military Deployments· Results from the Integrated Defence Review on the Watchkeeper Program· An overview of the UK’s RPAS Development Policy· Challenges to future RPAS developmentBrigadier John Collyer, Senior Responsible Officer Watchkeeper Program, British Army2. Eye in the Sky: The Watchkeeper UAV and ISTAR Capabilities· The Watchkeeper’s ISTAR capabilities and further acquisition strategies· “Human in the loop” autonomy for UAV systems· Multi-role mission capabilities through a modular design· Training and Simulating – Creating bespoke training programmes for UAV operators· Lessons from the problems surrounding testing and steps to achieve full operating capacityColonel Gavin Rundle, Commander Watchkeeper Force, British Army3. The UK Approach to Certifying Military RPAS with a Focus on Protector· A review of tailoring certification to class of RPAS· An overview of the UK Military Aircraft Certification Process (MACP)· An update on the Protector MQ-9B RPAS Certification Programme· ‘International by Design’ – multi-national certification for other MQ-9B Users· Robust testing and experimentation – How the DE&S and its military partners enable comprehensive testing and experimentationColonel Paul Hughes, RPAS Strategic Chief Engineer and TAA, DE&S, UK MoD4. The Future of the Royal Air Force’s RPAS Capabilities – The Protector· An overview of the Protector RPAS capabilities and how these capabilities will strengthen the operational requirements of the RAF· The next steps of the integration and implementation of the Protector system into the RAF· Objectives and early results from the 2021 Protector demonstrations· UK Defence Industry engagement with developing the Protector RPASWing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air ForceThe full brochure, agenda and speaker line-up is available at www.uav-technology.org/pr2UAV Technology27th – 28th September 2021London, UKGold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsors: Mynaric, PBS Velka, Weibel ScientificSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.Source: gov.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

020 7827 6000



www.uav-technology.org/pr2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend