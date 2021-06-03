Dunn-Edwards Paints Announces Inaugural Student Design Competition

Press Releases Dunn-Edwards Paints Press Release

Exceptional Emerging Professionals in Architecture + Design Compete for Cash Prizes Now Through August 6. Open to Currently Enrolled Students Nationwide.

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2021 --(



“Dunn-Edwards has a proven track record of partnering successfully with architecture and design industry professionals,” said Dunn-Edwards Vice President of Marketing Tim Bosveld. “This competition is the latest expression of our professional partnerships and points to a renewed commitment to our Emerging Professionals Program 'EPP' which focuses on student designers, which was just re-launched this year.”



Dunn-Edwards recognizes that professional development is an evolution. This competition fills a void to allow all skill levels to practice real-world applications of commercial and residential design while still in school. Using Dunn-Edwards Color of the Year, Wild Blue Yonder (DE5855), to anchor the designs, advanced and beginner entrants must address a specific need for a hypothetical client. Advanced tier entrants submit a mood board, color renderings and written description. Beginner tier entrants submit a mood board and written description. Learn more at www.emergingprofessionalsprogram.com.



The inaugural jury for the Emerging Professionals Design Competition are Sara A. McLean, Editor and Color Marketing Manager at Dunn-Edwards Paints, Garry Cohn, Design Director at Cohn Design, Kali Sipes, US Brand Awareness Leader at Curator Paints, Liana Gonzales, Design Competition at Made Renovation, and Alexis Gyenge, Adjunct Faculty in Interior Design and Sustainability at Pima Community College.



The 1st place winners will receive national recognition through a feature in Dunn-Edwards specs + spaces, acknowledgment on social media and will bring home $3,000 in cash. Winners will also be selected for 2nd and 3rd place to receive cash prizes. The beginner tier winners will receive a $100 Dunn-Edwards gift card. Early-bird prizes will be given to the first 5 entrants.



About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

August Mosby

323-712-0298



https://wearesecretagent.com/



