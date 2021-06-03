New Collection of Madras Plaid Fabrics Launched for Spring 2021, by FabricOnlineStore.com

Press Releases FabricOnlineStore.com : Plaid Fabric... Press Release

FabricOnlineStore.com has launched it's new collection of Madras Plaid fabrics for Spring 2021 and its full of preppy goodness.

A spokesperson for FabricOnlineStore.com said that the new collection was just launched, with the latest colors and patterns in plaid fabrics, perfect for summer clothing like classic children's clothing, vintage menswear, custom tailoring, women's fashion, ivy style clothing, preppy clothing and more.



Patchwork Madras by FabricOnlineStore.com is one of the largest collections anywhere, for plaid fabrics like madras plaid, seersucker, patchwork plaid and other preppy fabrics.



New patterns are added every now and then and this season's collections have a mix of plaid fabrics and patchwork plaid fabrics, that are used in preppy collections like men's jackets and coats, plaid pants and shorts, ties and bowties, plaid dresses and skirts, as well as boys clothing, and girls fashion.



FabricOnlineStore.com mentioned that these fabrics would be available by the yard, as well as wholesale to the trade. These would be priced between $8 to $12 on an average, and would all be available on their online store mostly.



FabricOnlineStore.com also said that they would offer custom weaving of several of their fabrics, to order, with minimums that would be lower than usual for wholesale customers, and that was a decision taken mainly, to support clothing manufacturers right here in the US, to gain access to quality fabrics.



Emmet Bud

949-391-2737



https://FabricOnlineStore.com

specialagent7847@gmail.com



