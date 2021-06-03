Concertex Expands Tekloom Product Offerings

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

Soft like a woven, strong like a coated fabric

Northvale, NJ, June 03, 2021



Dreams do come true. In a whirlwind, Twist’s yarns create a beautiful, lofty design. Soft and sophisticated, Twist is extremely durable. Offered in eight usable, fashionable hues, Twist offers a lot of depth and resilience to senior living facilities, busy restaurants, and the hip office space. Northvale, NJ, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blurring the lines between wovens and coated fabrics, Concertex continues to expand upon the growing collection of Tekloom textiles with the addition of two new products – Wander and Twist. The innovative technology chemically bonds a woven product with the durable characteristics of a coated fabric to create a fused textile. With unmatched performance, Tekloom textiles are bleach cleanable, Graffiti-Free, impermeable to liquids, and of course, eco-friendly.In a natural rhythm, Wander’s motif meanders across the face of the 54” upholstery. The mid-scale, organic design thrives within high-traffic areas – boasting over one million double rubs. Presented in 10 intriguing colorways, Wander is soft like a woven and strong like a coated fabric for a wide range of applications.Dreams do come true. In a whirlwind, Twist’s yarns create a beautiful, lofty design. Soft and sophisticated, Twist is extremely durable. Offered in eight usable, fashionable hues, Twist offers a lot of depth and resilience to senior living facilities, busy restaurants, and the hip office space. Contact Information Concertex

Michela Olzen

201-750-3460



concertex.com



