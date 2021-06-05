Tiny Royals Brand Releases Baby Culture Backpacks that Prove Representation Matters

Culture Bags: Baby Shower Gifts boasting National Pride. Tiny Royals Brand unleashes a collection of customized Baby Backpacks celebrating diversity and pride in nationality and the list of countries being represented is growing by the day. Tiny Royals Brand has also taken on social issues like Black Lives Matter and equality in the LGBTQ community. Read on to find out more about this exclusive merchandise.

Miami, FL, June 05, 2021 -- In early June, a budding fashion retailer specializing in custom backpacks, bags, and personalized apparel for babies and kids expanded its featured collections by releasing a set of uniquely designed baby diaper backpacks that feature flags, nationality, and cultures around the globe. With such division and negativity increasing in different communities, Tiny Royals Brand seeks to squash the hate and to remind everyone that there is beauty and a pride that lies in diversity and recognizing our global melting pot. Education and open-mindedness leads to tolerance, inclusion, and equality. Representation and pride in one's own culture helps to shape identity and opens up the conversation to unity, cultural embrace, and respect for those from other backgrounds. The Tiny Royal's Brand philosophy is to create conversation-starting fashion pieces beginning with newborns. It is crucial to instill these values at an early age since children will become our future leaders.The conscious backpacks are made of high grade, durable nylon, sporting a wide-open interior with many multi-functional zippers and pockets for convenient storage. These backpacks offer a sleek, comfortable and unisex design which are qualifiers for most parents. Most of the backpacks come with the option to personalize which is an added benefit.To learn more about these custom options and to see what the shop is cooking up next, follow the shop on Instagram @TinyRoyalsBrand or visit the store online at http://www.TinyRoyalsBrand.com