Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of WombatDialer Predictive Dialer Version 21.06

Loway, developer of softwares for call-centers based on Asterisk PBX technology, announces the new version of its predictive dialer: WombatDialer 21.06.

Stabio, Switzerland, June 04, 2021 --(



WombatDialer boosts agents productivity and improves your contact center’s outbound flow. You can easily implement automatic dialing, Text-to-Speech integration and call-back options on unanswered calls. You can configure your outbound campaigns with different dialing modes including direct, reverse, preview, manual and predictive.



WombatDialer is highly scalable, multi-server and works with an existing Asterisk or FreePBX installation.



This new release is centered around the API side of WombatDialer and makes its integration with external systems easier and safer to run.



The main improvements are:



- Improved API security

- Backpressure on number uploads

- AUTO calls start from attempt 0

- Externally-fed API Queue end-points

- GUI Improvements



Plus about 25 different bugs and minor issues fixed.



Version 21.06 is immediately available as an RPM archive, a TGZ archive or a Docker image.



For more information visit https://www.wombatdialer.com/blog/blog/2021/05/31/wombatdialer-predictive-dialer-release-2106/?lid=P258



For a full featured WombatDialer trial, visit the official product site https://www.wombatdialer.com/.



About Loway



Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.



Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.



Maurizio Sabot

+41 91 630 9765



www.loway.ch



