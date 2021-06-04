Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ValueCoders Press Release

Receive press releases from ValueCoders: By Email RSS Feeds: Great Place to Work® Institute, India Certified ValueCoders LLP as a Great Workplace

ValueCoders, a great workplace, offering multiple benefits to its employees, including an amazing work environment, remote working, flexibility, easy HR connect, and level-up guidance.

Gurugram, India, June 04, 2021



Great Workplace Certification is a prestigious award completely based on employee satisfaction rating, including WFH facility, flexible timings, HR connect, leadership behaviors, and other essential parameters related to the ideal workplace.



ValueCoders got this certification which symbolizes that the company offers such an incredible work culture that its employees love it without any load.



According to the survey, it has been found that employees loved the ValueCoders remote working. Since the novel Coronavirus is expanding its arms again and contaminating millions of people worldwide. ValueCoders finds it a privilege to provide outstanding remote work culture; doing so, the organization has shown serious concern for their employees, which is really appreciating.



ValueCoders not only nourish the expertise of individuals but also lightens their workload with entertaining and innovative hunts and other fun activities. Granting such valuable and transcendent things to the employee is the reason for achieving this prestigious award.



According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more inclined to find a job at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more prone to look forward to coming to work. So, now ValueCoders is added to the list of most preferred organizations suitable for job seekers.



All of the employees of this company participated in this survey. The company employees recorded the positive response throughout the survey; they also wrote an additional note appraising the ValueCoders way of working.



Employee contribution plays a great part in achieving Great Workplace certification, and ValueCoders employees did it excellently.



Being a Great Place to Work-Certified is a rewarding endorsement of the employees. Along with the company's contribution, the firm people are also committed to shaping a synergistic and nurturing workplace. “The organization is fostering a work environment that is inclusive, appealing, and supportive,” says ValueCoders's Founder and CEO, Parvesh Aggarwal.



About Company:



ValueCoders is an Indian IT outsourcing company established in 2004. The company is serving diverse industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, eCommerce, finance, and so on. With 16+ years of domain experience, ValueCoders has successfully fabricated and delivered 4200+ projects across the globe and is still working on increasing the count. This NASSCOM and ISO-certified organization is entirely focused on granting an amazing work culture to their employees and solutions to the clients meeting their expectations.



