Startup Boost South Florida Announces It’s 2021 Spring Session Demo Day

Startup Boost South Florida, will host a virtual Demo Day for it’s 2021 Spring Session Cohort this June 9th, 2021. Investors, accelerators, & potential partners will get an opportunity to network with attendees and startups, and view pitches by the Startup Boost South Florida’s Spring Session Cohort.

Felipe Sommers, co-founder of Nearpod, will be the featured speaker for the upcoming South Florida Spring Session virtual Demo Day. Nearpod was recently acquired by Renaissance Learning for an all cash deal valued at $650 Million. Mr. Sommers’ remarks will inspire entrepreneurs by sharing his entrepreneurial journey building Nearpod.



Mr. Sommers’ remarks will be followed by Startup Pitches interspersed with Q&A by an esteemed panel comprised of 3 of of South Florida Startup most seasoned panelists: one Entrepreneur Dan Abbate CEO of TheBigDA, one Angel Investor Sarah Lucas, COO of New World Angels and one Accelerator Director Roxette Miranda, Director of Founder Institute Florida and Numa NY.



Marc Lissade, Startup Boost South Florida’s director, states, “What an incredible way to end our inaugural 6 week program on Demo Day with the support of such luminaries. I am incredibly grateful to all the mentors, speakers and program leads who have made the Spring Session so special. Above all, I am proud of the Startups we’ve nurtured and what we’ve accomplished as a team.”



Investors, accelerators, and corporate businesses will be able to network with attendees and startups after watching the pitches of the 8 pre-seed tech startups launching in diverse spaces including Health-Tech, AI, Pet-Tech, and more.



“The Demo Day breaks down the geographical and temporal barriers of a traditional Demo Day, which gives more investors the opportunity to see and speak with our high quality teams, and in turn, is an added benefit to our alumni to be able to have their companies reach an even wider audience to propel them to higher growth and success,” says Blake Caldwell Co-Founder of Startup Boost.



Since the Startup Boost program was launched in 2017, it has received more than 3,600 applications from around the globe and has selected 265 startups across Europe, North America, Canada and Africa, with a combined $56 million of funding raised to date.



Registration is now open at https://southfloridastartupboost.eventbrite.com for those wishing to access the Startup Boost South Florida Spring Cohort Demo Day.



About Startup Boost

Startup Boost is a global pre-accelerator program with a mission to lead pre-seed & seed-stage startups towards Accelerators, Investment, and Revenue. Our mentor-driven program seeks to meet the unique needs that startups face in this early stage. We partner with accelerator programs to screen & prepare startups for their programs. We prepare our teams for investment through business model refinement & connections. We help put our startups on a scalable revenue trajectory. We charge no fees and take no equity. We are able to operate through the support of our strong partners and sponsors, as well as the time donated by our passionate mentors and facilitators.



Marc Lissade

(305) 707-7666



https://startupboost.org/southflorida



