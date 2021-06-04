HostPapa Continues Its Us Expansion by Acquiring Seattle-Based iHost

Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

Burlington, Canada, June 04, 2021 --(



Based in Seattle, Washington, iHost was founded in 1996. Since then, iHost has focused on providing web hosting, email services, domains, and on-demand web applications to small business owners, with an emphasis on human-based customer support.



"We'd like to give a warm welcome to iHost customers as they join the HostPapa family," said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa founder & CEO. "Customers from recent acquisitions, including Silicon Valley Web Hosting and Canvas Host, have experienced a seamless transition to HostPapa. We're certain that iHost customers, too, will see immediate improvements in website performance and customer support availability."



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road 102, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

