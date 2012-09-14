PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds:

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is Distinguished CAIXA TOP 2021


This is a distinction awarded by the prestigious public bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was distinguished, for the fourth consecutive year, CAIXA TOP status. Caixa Geral de Depósitos recognizes, once again, the contribution and merit of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.

This is a distinction awarded by the prestigious public bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos, which aims to support and recognize the contribution of the best companies in Portugal. Despite the challenges of the current conjuncture, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS continues to assert its value as a leading company in the sector, in a rigorous evaluation by the public bank, which in turn analyzes the company's financial stability, credibility, trust, growth and dynamism.

This status brings several benefits, such as:

- Access to exclusive products;
- Differentiating conditions;
- Greater speed in contracting credit;
- Access to services provided by strategic partners.

To be CAIXA TOP means, therefore, to be a company with merit, confidence and certainty. And, therefore, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is very proud of this recognition, which values the company's performance and growth, but also the intention to do more and better, and to evolve in a sustainable and proactive way in the international market of information technologies.

We are very proud and grateful for this distinction, possible thanks to the excellence and work of all employees, customers, suppliers and business partners, with whom we share this recognition.

Take a look at https://swki.me/inU2XQRN

Photo: https://ibb.co/xCb5rXH
Contact Information
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
Contact
oemkiosks.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help