PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is Distinguished CAIXA TOP 2021

This is a distinction awarded by the prestigious public bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos.

This is a distinction awarded by the prestigious public bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos, which aims to support and recognize the contribution of the best companies in Portugal. Despite the challenges of the current conjuncture, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS continues to assert its value as a leading company in the sector, in a rigorous evaluation by the public bank, which in turn analyzes the company's financial stability, credibility, trust, growth and dynamism.



This status brings several benefits, such as:



- Access to exclusive products;

- Differentiating conditions;

- Greater speed in contracting credit;

- Access to services provided by strategic partners.



To be CAIXA TOP means, therefore, to be a company with merit, confidence and certainty. And, therefore, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is very proud of this recognition, which values the company's performance and growth, but also the intention to do more and better, and to evolve in a sustainable and proactive way in the international market of information technologies.



We are very proud and grateful for this distinction, possible thanks to the excellence and work of all employees, customers, suppliers and business partners, with whom we share this recognition.



Take a look at https://swki.me/inU2XQRN



