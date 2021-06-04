Market Analysis and State of Talent Acquisition Technology Heightened in Midst of Labor Shortage

Press Releases Verified First Press Release

Verified First meets with Top 100 HR influencer, Madeline Laurano, to discuss talent acquisition technology, the talent shortage, and the impact of COVID-19 on retaining talent.

About Verified First:

Verified First offers a streamlined background screening experience. With revolutionary technology and a slick, patented browser integration, Verified First instantly connects with over 100 HR tech platforms, providing clients a turn-key experience with top-notch client care.



About Aptitude Research:

Aptitude Research focuses on the core aspects of Human Capital Management to better understand the skills, capabilities, technology, and underlying strategies required to deliver the best results in today’s complex work environment. Meridian, ID, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- All around the United States, employers face a common problem: a labor shortage. Despite high unemployment rates, finding talent is a number one challenge, followed by retaining that talent. Employers are frantically altering their talent acquisition strategies to attract talent, but are they making the right choices? To gain a better understanding of the current shortage of labor and the impact of COVID-19 on retaining talent, Verified First will be meeting with Aptitude Research Founder and industry-leading analyst, Madeline Laurano, June 2021.Laurano and Verified First have partnered over the last few years to uncover trends around talent acquisition trends and technology. Talent acquisition technology supports the workload of talent acquisition and human resources professionals by automating and streamlining processes.“By automating your workload, you have more time to focus on value-added initiatives, like your talent acquisition and retention strategy,” Laurano said.In times of economic hardships, like a labor shortage, companies veer away from making additional investments, especially those in technology. However, Laurano believes talent acquisition technology is a worthwhile, long-term investment.“Investing in talent acquisition technology supports the future of your organization. The professionals who are bogged down with manual, old-school HR processes limit their opportunity to spend time on recruitment and retention initiatives,” shared Laurano.To best support their organization’s bottom line, HR and TA professionals feel pressured to adopt new technologies without fully understanding their functionalities. In fact, Laurano discovered that, on average, companies use ten or more talent acquisition solutions, with only three percent adopting all the functionalities of their applicant tracking systems (ATS).In this June interview, Laurano will address how an organization can connect their TA technology investments to their bottom line and calculate return on investment (ROI). With the bargaining power in the hands of candidates and employees, Laurano will also discuss how to reassess recruitment and retention initiatives to best support talent acquisition and management strategies.To join the highly-anticipated discussion, tune into Verified First’s live interview with Laurano on the State of Talent Acquisition Tech: 2021 Trends, on June 15. Get registered here: https://go.verifiedfirst.com/talent-acquisition-webinar-2021/#get-registered.About Verified First:Verified First offers a streamlined background screening experience. With revolutionary technology and a slick, patented browser integration, Verified First instantly connects with over 100 HR tech platforms, providing clients a turn-key experience with top-notch client care.About Aptitude Research:Aptitude Research focuses on the core aspects of Human Capital Management to better understand the skills, capabilities, technology, and underlying strategies required to deliver the best results in today’s complex work environment. Contact Information Verified First

