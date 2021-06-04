Engel & Völkers Advisors Participate in Paws in the Park

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers’ Bill Thomas Group attend local event held in Coquina Key Park.

Madeira Beach, FL, June 04, 2021 --(



“Giving back to our community is one of our core beliefs. As pet owners, we feel it is important to support these events that help bring awareness to our fellow neighbors and provide insight on the real estate market and what we can do to help,” said Bill Thomas. The Bill Thomas Group consists of Bill Thomas and his team of licensed Realtors® Derreck Thomas, Gina Timmins, and Client Specialist Karina Bakalyar. Bill Thomas has been with Engel & Völkers since 2018 and recently received the highest award granted to the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop, the President’s Circle Level distinction, an award given by Engel & Völkers America’s to those in the Engel & Völkers network who surpass the high-volume annual sales benchmark and that provide exceptional customer service. When asked how he felt about receiving this recognition Thomas commented, “Love it! Really, I am honored to be part of Engel & Völkers’ prestigious 2020 Elite Club as a President’s Circle level advisor. I have an incredible team that really helped with achieving this award and I couldn’t be more thankful!”



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



