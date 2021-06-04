Troop 313 Soars Higher Than Ever with 34th Eagle Scout

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, June 04, 2021 -- With the help the local Miccosukee District, Greater Tampa Bay Area Council office, Wood Badge staff, camp staff and volunteers, Troop 313, chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, has produced their 34th Eagle Scout, Andrew Lumsden."Scouting taught me so much about working as a team, helping others, being prepared and invaluable life skills," said Andrew. "I will continue working with the Troop to get the next boys to reach their Eagle Scout rank!"Andrew trained as a youth leader in National Youth Leadership Training and later was a youth staff member delivering this training. The training enabled him lead his Troop through the Philmont backpacking trek for 10 days and received the Expedition Arrowhead Patch."Through his years in Scouting, Andrew completed 55 merit badges and so received 7 Eagle Palms, a record in his Troop and a great example to follow as a Junior Assistant Scoutmaster," said Jill Lumsden, Andrew's mother and secretary for Troop 313.Andrew's Eagle Scout project benefitted Clearwater's Moccasin Lake Park which is home to several injured birds of prey. To allow nature enthusiasts to view, study, photograph and enjoy the birds while sitting undetected and sheltered, Andrew built a Bird Blind at Moccasin Lake Park."We are very grateful to our Chartered Organization, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization for their continued support," said Chris Lumsden, Troop Master for Troop 313 and Andrew's father. "We also would like to thank all of the dedicated staff and volunteers who deliver the Scouting program at all levels, especially during the last year with the special protocols. Your help has been very important to our family, society and future and we appreciate it. We have two children who have achieved Eagle Scout and one more to go, so it's not over yet!"About the Church of ScientologyThe Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, wrote of his scouting experience, "Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting."

