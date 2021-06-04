Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Receive press releases from Tyto Athene: By Email RSS Feeds: Tyto Athene Partner, SubUAS, LLC, Announces Successful Demonstration of Multi-Purpose Air/Water Drone – The Naviator

SubUAS, LLC is excited to announce another successful demonstration of their multi-purpose air/water drone – the Naviator.

Hillsborough, NJ, June 04, 2021 --(



In March 2021, a Demonstration Field Study was conducted to demonstrate the Naviator system in an operationally relevant environment for the Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering Research and Development Center. For this Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract, the Army was seeking sensor technologies that quickly and precisely identify / geographically locate small objects in riverine environments, using a variety of sensor technologies for above and below water detection. In this demonstration, object detection was demonstrated by a tethered persistent Naviator using both a RGB/IR camera and a Doppler radar for 24/7 surveillance. Additionally, a mobile Naviator was demonstrated going into the water to collect acoustic sonar data on the water for objects in real-time and then flying out of the water to return to the base station. Supporting partners for the demonstration included Blue Vigil’s RS1000 power tether, Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center, Teledyne’s BlueView acoustic sonar and Fortem’s TrueView R20 radar.



To learn more about the Naviator, please visit www.thenaviator.com



About the Naviator by SubUAS

SubUAS is a preeminent designer and developer of autonomous drone solutions for operations in both aerial and maritime domains. We are the inventors and manufacturers of the Naviator a proven, first of its kind unmanned vehicle platform capable of operating in the air as well as on the water’s surface and underwater. Our proprietary motors and dual-plane propulsion, patented solution for seamless multi-domain transition, and ability to manufacture our payload agnostic systems almost entirely from US sourced parts distinguish us from other competitors in the unmanned systems industry. Furthermore, we are currently making strides with a proprietary electronics potting compound that supports operation of our systems at depth. To learn more, please visit www.thenaviator.com.



About SubUAS, LLC:

Rutgers Professor F. Javier Diez and Dr. Marco Maia created the Naviator concept in 2012. After being founded in 2016, SubUAS has been producing a broad variety of Naviator platforms. Our company is developing this technology for both commercial and military applications, speeding toward further innovation and addressing the needs of our customers in a practical and efficient manner.

For additional information regarding the Naviator, please contact Debbie Matzek at 619 884 0980, email: debbie@thenaviator.com



About our partners:



Blue Vigil

Blue Vigil manufactures, distributes, and supports tether power systems for drones. The RS1000 system is self-contained, includes proprietary power management circuitry, a reactive tether, a flight control system and can connect to most off-the-shelf UAVs. Therefore, drones powered by the Blue Vigil ground-based tether systems can remain aloft as long as power is conveyed through the tether and do not require a dedicated operator. To learn more, please visit www.bluevigil.com.



ACUITY® by Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was developed to deliver mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds. Before ACUITY, setting up communications in adverse conditions required truckloads of equipment and up to 20 or more personnel. Tactical teams were often forced to use ad-hoc solutions that were not interoperable, leaving even more issues to resolve – taking hours or even days to operationalize. ACUITY is built from the ground up for specific needs and is immediately available for users. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com/acuity.



Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Fortem products have been developed and tested over several years through US Department of Defense (DoD) applications and are now available for commercial use. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. To learn more, please visit www.fortemtech.com Hillsborough, NJ, June 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hillsborough, NJ – SubUAS, LLC is excited to announce another successful demonstration of their multi-purpose air/water drone – the Naviator. The Naviator represents the first unmanned vehicle platform capable of operating both in air, surface and underwater and that can transition back and forth between these mediums seamlessly.In March 2021, a Demonstration Field Study was conducted to demonstrate the Naviator system in an operationally relevant environment for the Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering Research and Development Center. For this Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract, the Army was seeking sensor technologies that quickly and precisely identify / geographically locate small objects in riverine environments, using a variety of sensor technologies for above and below water detection. In this demonstration, object detection was demonstrated by a tethered persistent Naviator using both a RGB/IR camera and a Doppler radar for 24/7 surveillance. Additionally, a mobile Naviator was demonstrated going into the water to collect acoustic sonar data on the water for objects in real-time and then flying out of the water to return to the base station. Supporting partners for the demonstration included Blue Vigil’s RS1000 power tether, Tyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center, Teledyne’s BlueView acoustic sonar and Fortem’s TrueView R20 radar.To learn more about the Naviator, please visit www.thenaviator.comAbout the Naviator by SubUASSubUAS is a preeminent designer and developer of autonomous drone solutions for operations in both aerial and maritime domains. We are the inventors and manufacturers of the Naviator a proven, first of its kind unmanned vehicle platform capable of operating in the air as well as on the water’s surface and underwater. Our proprietary motors and dual-plane propulsion, patented solution for seamless multi-domain transition, and ability to manufacture our payload agnostic systems almost entirely from US sourced parts distinguish us from other competitors in the unmanned systems industry. Furthermore, we are currently making strides with a proprietary electronics potting compound that supports operation of our systems at depth. To learn more, please visit www.thenaviator.com.About SubUAS, LLC:Rutgers Professor F. Javier Diez and Dr. Marco Maia created the Naviator concept in 2012. After being founded in 2016, SubUAS has been producing a broad variety of Naviator platforms. Our company is developing this technology for both commercial and military applications, speeding toward further innovation and addressing the needs of our customers in a practical and efficient manner.For additional information regarding the Naviator, please contact Debbie Matzek at 619 884 0980, email: debbie@thenaviator.comAbout our partners:Blue VigilBlue Vigil manufactures, distributes, and supports tether power systems for drones. The RS1000 system is self-contained, includes proprietary power management circuitry, a reactive tether, a flight control system and can connect to most off-the-shelf UAVs. Therefore, drones powered by the Blue Vigil ground-based tether systems can remain aloft as long as power is conveyed through the tether and do not require a dedicated operator. To learn more, please visit www.bluevigil.com.ACUITY® by Tyto AtheneTyto Athene’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was developed to deliver mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution that only weighs 30 pounds. Before ACUITY, setting up communications in adverse conditions required truckloads of equipment and up to 20 or more personnel. Tactical teams were often forced to use ad-hoc solutions that were not interoperable, leaving even more issues to resolve – taking hours or even days to operationalize. ACUITY is built from the ground up for specific needs and is immediately available for users. To learn more, please visit www.gotyto.com/acuity.Fortem TechnologiesFortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Fortem products have been developed and tested over several years through US Department of Defense (DoD) applications and are now available for commercial use. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. To learn more, please visit www.fortemtech.com Contact Information SubUAS, LLC

Javier Diez

734.262.1709



https://thenaviator.com/

216 US Highway 206, Suite 20

Hillsborough, NJ 08844



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tyto Athene Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend