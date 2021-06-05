Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Justice Center: By Email RSS Feeds: FLJC Joins Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s #FreeTheVote Bus Tour in Miami

Legal aid organization will provide driver license and rights restoration services on June 11, 12, and 13 in Brownsville, West Perrine, and Allapattah neighborhoods of Miami.

Miami, FL, June 05, 2021 --(



Florida Justice Center, the state’s only legal aid organization approved by the Supreme Court to provide criminal legal services, will be joining Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, OIC of South Florida, Miami-Dade County, CareerSource South Florida, and Circle of Brotherhood to provide rights restoration, employment assistance, and driver license reinstatement services at each of the #FreeTheVote Bus Tour stops in Miami.



Events include:



Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 1pm // Brownsville // Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social-Economic Institute // 5120 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33142



Saturday, June 12, 2021 @ 11am // West Perrine // Wilbur B. Bell Park // 10301 SW 170th Ter, Miami, FL 33157



Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 1pm // Allapattah // Gwen Cherry 14 Apartments // 2099 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33142



Each of these events will not only feature services to help returning citizens get back on their feet, they will have music, free food, COVID vaccines, and giveaways.



“We want this to be an upbeat, family-friendly event,” said Florida Justice Center Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss. “We invite everyone in the community to come and see us. Florida Justice Center will have lawyers on site and if we can help you with your legal problem, we will help you with your legal problem.”



Community members can walk-in without an appointment and speak with Florida Justice Center staff and attorneys to discuss their legal or reentry issues. While FLJC’s focus at this event is driver license reinstatement, FLJC will still provide assistance with criminal defense, outstanding warrants, probation violations, sealing and expunging arrest records, voting rights restoration, prison reentry services, and veteran assistance. Anyone with a civil legal issue such as a landlord/tenant dispute or restraining orders will receive an expedited direct referral to Legal Services of Greater Miami, a Florida Justice Center partner organization.



“While this three day event is another high point of our current ‘Free The Vote’ bus tour, it will also serve as a foundation for our second chance advocacy efforts in the future. At the core of our work is the fundamental belief that every returning citizen deserves to have a pathway to an inclusive democracy, successful reentry, and the pursuit of happiness,” said FRRC Executive Director Desmond Meade.



Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 758-7555



https://www.fljc.org



