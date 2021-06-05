PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives Total Volume Achievement Award


RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, Recognized for Total Volume Achievement in 2020

Sarasota, FL, June 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty, a luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties, has received the RE/MAX Total Volume Achievement Award for closing more than $250 million in 2020.

The award is inscribed, "Congratulations to your brokerage and Sales Associates for the tremendous results you’ve produced for buyers and sellers in your community. Thank you for being a great example of RE/MAX professionalism in action."

“This award gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank our 75 associates and staff for their excellent service,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “Despite a pandemic and highly competitive market, they have achieved success through their dedication to their clients, the industry and the community at large.”

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
Contact
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

